This Friday evening, at 7:00 p.m., in Roland, Oklahoma, two football teams, the Keys Cougars and Roland Rangers, will step onto the field, and at 0-3, both teams will be looking for their first victory this year.
A mere 48 gameclock minutes later, one team will have a 1-3 record, while the other will be sitting on 0-4.
If that's not good enough, or bad enough, one team will be 1-0 in District play, and the other 0-1. What's really good for the winning team is that they'll be tied for first place in District for at least a week.
In the first three games this season, all non-conference games, the Roland Rangers have lost two on the road and one at home, with an aggregate score of 84-34. Last Friday, Roland lost at Central Sallisaw, 30-21.
The Keys Cougars lost their first game on the road, and their last two at home, with an aggregate score of 138-16.
Despite all that, as Keys Head Coach Adam Hass is fond of saying, "That's in the past, it's over. On to the next one." Hass also says he doesn't look at rankings, or pay attention to them.
Most coaches don't pay attention to rankings, but fans like them, and Keys fans will like this: the Cougars are ranked #45 in Class 2A, while Roland is ranked #51.
"Roland is a lot like us," Hass said. "They have a lot of new faces this year.
"They're trying to find their way just like we are," he said.
"They graduated their quarterback from last year," he said, "so they have a new face at quarterback.
"They have some lean and quick offensive linemen," he continued, "and they have some receivers, you know, but they do have a lot of new faces on the field, and they're still trying to find their way, and we're still trying to find our way."
Hass said Garrett Murphy is out this week with a sprained ankle. Also, Adden Shaw went down with a knee injury a couple of weeks ago. The good news is Shaw didn't tear anything, just a severe strain. The bad news is he will miss the rest of the season, most likely.
Hass said Roland is pretty balanced running and passing.
"They do have one receiver they like to throw long too," Hass said.
"They have a bigger H-back kid that can run the ball," Hass said, "and then they have a smaller, faster tailback they can call on."
Overall, Friday's game should be a good one, and the Cougar players and coaching staff would be delighted to see their side of the stands packed to capacity with screaming, cheering Cougar fans.
