The University of Oklahoma announced its 2023-24 women's basketball non-conference schedule Monday.
Five of Oklahoma's 11 scheduled contests come against teams that made the 2023 NCAA Tournament, including neutral-site marquee matchups with Ole Miss, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Oklahoma opens the 2023-24 campaign with a Halloween night exhibition vs. West Texas A&M at Lloyd Noble Center on Oct. 31.
The regular season begins Monday, Nov. 6 when the Sooners host Wichita State in Norman.
Oklahoma then hits the road for a showdown with future SEC foe Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., on Thursday, Nov. 9. The Sooners knocked off the Rebels last season in Norman, 69-59, and head coach Jennie Baranczyk is 3-0 vs. SEC opponents at Oklahoma.
OU returns home for a two-game home swing against Oral Roberts (Nov. 12) and Alabama State (Nov. 15).
The homestand is followed by a three-game road stretch that begins Sunday, Nov. 19 when OU takes on Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. The Sooners then travel to the Sunshine State for the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where they'll play Princeton on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) and Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 25. Both programs won games in the NCAA Tournament a year ago.
The Sooners will host Grambling State on Friday, Dec. 1 and then remain in Norman for a marquee matchup with defending, undefeated 2022 Mountain West Conference champion UNLV at Lloyd Noble Center on Dec. 9.
The Sooners and Tar Heels will meet at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., for the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Last season, Oklahoma shined on the national stage at the Jumpman, dispatching Florida 95-79.
The non-conference slate closes on Dec. 22 with a home contest vs. Southern.
In her two seasons at Oklahoma, Baranczyk has guided the Sooners to a 24-3 non-conference record, including a 14-1 mark at Lloyd Noble Center. The four Power Five opponents on this season's non-conference slate are tied with the 2021 schedule for the most since 2015.
Oklahoma's complete schedule, with conference games, tip times and TV information, will be revealed at a later date.
