LUBBOCK, Texas – The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams swept third-place finishes at the Texas Tech Open, held Friday morning at Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course in Lubbock, Texas.
The Sooners competed a total of 12 runners on Friday, six runners from both the men's and women's side. The men's squad scored 88 points in the 8K and the women's team registered 112 points in the 6K.
"I thought the course conditions were really tough today," head coach Tim Langford said. "The teams navigated it well and showed a lot of grit and determination."
Junior Colin Caso secured the men's squad's top finish, grabbing ninth place with a time of 25:26.7. Junior Gabi Barrera and sophomore Erin O'Brien recorded top-10 times for the women's team. Barrera earned fourth, clocking in at 22:54.3 and O'Brien grabbed ninth, posting a 23:22.8 time.
"Our teams have had a lot of tough workouts over the last few weeks," Langford added. "All of that is building them toward what we're trying to accomplish in October and November."
Results from the Texas Tech Open can be found via Live Running Results.
The Sooners head to Fayetteville, Ark., for the Chile Pepper XC Festival on Sept. 29 for their final race of September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.