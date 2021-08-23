PARK HILL -- Keys softball struggled to get the offense going on Monday against Sperry, dropping two and falling to 0-13 on the season.
Keys was able to muster only one hit in a 14-0 final score of game one.
In game two, however, Keys came out hot and put up three runs in the first on three hits and an error. Kylie Stillwell brought in two runs with a double, and Kylie Forrest drove in the third on a double in the top of the first. That would end up being Keys only runs of the game.
They surrendered five in the bottom half of the first on only three hits, but recorded three costly errors. Errors would be the downfall of this game for Keys, while matching Sperry in hits in game two, but plating 10 less runs and four more errors.
Coach Nick Zodrow had some positive things to say and an elaboration on what he thinks about how his team started out the season.
"We just have to play better defense," said Zodrow. "That is basically what it all comes down to. It will also help us to bat through our lineup more than once or twice a game. I thought we swung the bat well, and I think we are getting close. These last couple games we have put it more together, and all-in-all are playing better. The score may read one way, but I do believe that we are getting better."
Keys next game will be a home against Salina on Thursday Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m.
