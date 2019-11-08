SPIRO -- On a frigid Friday night, Sequoyah was never really able to get anything going and suffered a 26-0 road loss to Spiro.
The Indians drop to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in District 2A-5 play under coach Brandon Richardson.
The first two drives of the game resulted in punts for both teams as neither team was able to get off to a hot start offensively. On quarterback C.J. Soap's first pass attempt of the game he was picked off. Spiro would then take the ball and score on a big run from running back Kwame McKesson.
The Indians would threaten to score on the ensuing drive but Soap would fumble the ball and Spiro would recover and turn that into six to go up 12-0 with 10:47 to go in the second quarter.
McKesson then continued his hot night rushing, running for three touchdowns for the Spiro offense. The story tonight was the Indians' offense just couldn't get anything going.
The Indians defense didn't have a bad showing as Eliza Lena was able to intercept two passes on the night. The defense just couldn't compensate for the off night that the offense had.
"We had a tough week this week we had a bunch of guys out with illness and injury and had to plug some new guys in," Richardson said. "Spiro has some athletes and honestly a few of those scores were simply that they were better athletes. Spiro is a good team and very well coached we will learn from this and get ready for the playoffs now."
