The 1-4 KHS is still searching for their first district win halfway through the season. They will have an opportunity to do so while hosting Spiro Friday night.
Last season, Spiro's home-field advantage proved to be too much for the traveling Keys team.
The Cougars are 0-2 since their lone win against Roland and new head coach Mel Maxfield is determined to earn his first district win with Keys.
The Bulldogs have a 4-1 season record and a 1-1 district record with their only loss of the season came from a 40-14 blowout against 4-1 Vian, but the Bulldogs are coming off a 54-8 win over Westville and will look to carry their momentum to Keys.
Team captains Malik Roberson and Derek Carter are the cornerstones for the Bulldogs' offense. Roberson is a running back who utilizes his speed and agility to weave through the opposing defenses. Carter is a tight end who can regularly be seen opening running lanes for Roberson or using his 6'5" body to make contested catches.
Nick Johnson, quarterback, can sling the ball downfield but is also a threat to out-run the opposing defense. He has 277 passing yards, 180 rushing yards, five rushing and passing touchdowns while throwing only three interceptions this season. The Cougars will have a tough time trying to limit the Bulldogs' big-play offense.
The Bulldogs' 3-4 defense imposed their will over Westville last week. Outside linebacker Will Dunigan leads the defense by setting the edge and wrecking rush attempts towards his side of the defense.
Kickoff at Jerry Hood Field is at 7 p.m.
