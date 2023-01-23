Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches across eastern Oklahoma and west central Arkansas and 5 to 10 inches across far northwest Arkansas. * WHERE...Northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&