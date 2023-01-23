The final round of the CA Titan Classic Tournament at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City took place Saturday, Jan. 21, with the Tahlequah Tigers playing for the consolation championship, and the Lady Tigers fighting for third place.
As it turned out, the Tigers came up against a slow-paced Ada Cougars’ team, which greatly hampered the Tigers’ normally up-tempo game, according to Head Coach Quinn Wooldridge, and the Tigers lost, 49-41.
The Lady Tigers started slow, but took control of their game against the Glenpool Lady Warriors, winning the third place honors with a 55-39 victory over Glenpool.
The Tigers didn’t play badly, Wooldridge said, but couldn’t quite stop the Ada dribble penetration with their zone defense. The Tigers actually led 9-7 after the first period, but a 15-9 Ada second put the Tigers behind by four, 22-18, at halftime.
The Ada defense keyed on Tiger senior 6-7 post player and leading scorer, Hayden Smith, and kept him scoreless in the first half.
Smith was able to break through in the third quarter, scoring all nine of his points in the period, including the only free throw by the Tigers in the game. Tahlequah won the third quarter 14-13, to cut the deficit to three, 35-32, but Ada pulled away in the fourth for the final eight-point margin of victory, 49-41.
The Tigers outshot Ada from long distance, getting a pair of threes each from Zeke Guerrero and Lukas Wooldridge, and one trey each from Cash McAlvain and Donovan Smith.
The major difference in the game was that while the Tigers were perfect at the free throw line, making their one attempt, Ada made 14 of their 17 attempts.
Tahlequah was whistled for 16 fouls in the game, while the Cougars were called for six infractions.
Hayden Smith was the leading scorer for Tahlequah with nine points, followed by McAlvain and Donovan Smith with seven each. Wooldridge and Guerrero each finished with six, Brycen Smith checked in with four, and Shaun Young ended with two.
“Ada was a very patient and disciplined team,” said Wooldridge. “They hurt our zone with dribble penetration, and then backside rebounding.
“In slow-paced games like this one, each possession becomes more valuable, and good plays or mistakes become magnified,” he said.
The Tahlequah Lady Tigers found themselves in a unique situation, Jan. 21, when they played for third place in the Titan Classic. After all, until one night previously, they had lost just one game, and that was in the championship game of their own tournament before Christmas.
But, in the semi-finals of the Titan Classic on Jan. 20, the Lady Tigers came out on the short end of a 57-49 score against powerhouse Carl Albert.
That brought about the third-place matchup against the Glenpool Lady Warriors. Tahlequah and Glenpool tested each other out to an 8-8 draw in the first period, and almost the same in the second, although Glenpool picked up a point on the Lady Tigers and took an 18-17 lead into halftime.
The Lady Tigers took the floor at the start of the second half, and promptly scored more points in the third quarter, 21, than they had the entire first half, grabbing a 38-33 lead they would not let go of.
They continued the onslaught in the final eight minutes, outscoring their opponents 17-6.
Overall, the Tahlequah girls were 10-of-14 from the free throw line, and fired up five three pointers.
Normally, the Lady Tigers’ scoring is fairly well balanced, but in this game, two girls, Madi Matthews and Kori Rainwater, combined to score 44 of the Lady Tigers’ 55 total. Each scored 22 points. Matthews hit a pair of threes in the first quarter, nine points on a pair of deuces, a trey, and 2-for-2 at the line in the third, and a three, a two, and two free throws in the fourth.
Rainwater had two in the first, nine in the second, including three baskets and 3-of-4 at the line, a basket and one of two from the line in the third, and four buckets in the fourth.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Tigers was Talyn Dick with a trey, a two-pointer, and 2-for-2 from the line for seven total, and Jersey Retzloff and Paisley Qualls each with two.
“It was just a great team win for us tonight over a top-10 ranked opponent to close out the tournament,” said Coach Qualls. “This was our 10th game in the past 18 days, so I’m proud of our group for pushing through and finding ways to win.
“We’ve definitely shown what we’re capable of,” he said.
This week, the Tiger teams will play twice, starting at Coweta, Tuesday, Jan. 24, starting at 6 p.m. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Tigers and Lady Tigers will return home to host Glenpool. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.