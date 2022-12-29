Misc.
• Tahlequah Sports League registration for the spring soccer league which will start play in March, is now open at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com.
• Tickets are now available for the Tahlequah Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 4. For more information, call Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud at 918-458-4154.
Monday, Jan. 2
• Briggs fifth and sixth grade, B&G basketball at Woodall Tournament.
• Woodall fifth and sixth grade, B&G basketball at Woodall Tournament.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
• Briggs fifth and sixth grade, B&G basketball at Woodall Tournament.
• Woodall fifth and sixth grade, B&G basketball at Woodall Tournament.
• Hulbert fifth and sixth grade, B&B basketball vs. Braggs, home, 10 a.m.
• Tahlequah varsity B&G basketball at Claremore, 6 p.m.
• Sequoyah JV/V B&G basketball at Adair, 4 p.m.
• Keys varsity B&G basketball at Oktaha, 6 p.m.
• Grand View fifth and sixth grade B&G basketball at Peggs Tournament.
• Shady Grove fifth and sixth grade B&G basketball at Peggs Tournament.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
• Briggs fifth and sixth grade, B&G basketball at Woodall Tournament.
• Woodall fifth and sixth grade, B&G basketball at Woodall Tournament.
• Grand View fifth and sixth grade B&G basketball at Peggs Tournament.
• Shady Grove fifth and sixth grade B&G basketball at Peggs Tournament.
Thursday, Jan. 5
• Briggs fifth and sixth grade, B&G basketball at Woodall Tournament.
• Woodall fifth and sixth grade, B&G basketball at Woodall Tournament.
• Hulbert varsity B&G basketball at Chelsea Tournament.
• Hulbert fifth and sixth grade B&G basketball at Norwood, 10:30 a.m.
• Tahlequah varsity B&G basketball at Verdigris Invitational.
• Sequoyah varsity B&G basketball at Lincoln Christian Tournament.
• Keys varsity B&G basketball at Warner Tournament.
• Grand View fifth and sixth grade B&G basketball at Peggs Tournament.
• Grand View fifth and sixth grade B, seventh and eighth grade B&G basketball vs. Colcord, home, 4:30 p.m.
• Shady Grove fifth and sixth grade B&G basketball at Peggs Tournament.
Friday, Jan. 6
• Brigg fifth and sixth grade, B&G basketball at Woodall Tournament.
• Woodall fifth and sixth grade, B&G basketball at Woodall Tournament.
• Hulbert varsity B&G basketball at Chelsea Tournament.
• Tahlequah varsity B&G basketball at Verdigris Invitational.
• Tahlequah High School boys wrestling at Larry Wilkey Invitational in Jenks.
• Sequoyah varsity B&G basketball at Lincoln Christian Tournament.
• Hulbert High School boys wrestling at Inola Tournament.
• Keys varsity B&G basketball at Warner Tournament.
• Sequoyah wrestling at Hilldale Tournament, 10 a.m.
• Shady Grove fifth and sixth grade B&G basketball at Peggs Tournament.
Saturday, Jan. 7
• Hulbert varsity B&G basketball at Chelsea Tournament.
• Tahlequah varsity B&G basketball at Verdigris Invitational.
• Tahlequah High School boys wrestling at Larry Wilkey Invitational in Jenks.
• Sequoyah varsity B&G basketball at Lincoln Christian Tournament.
• Hulbert High School boys wrestling at Inola Tournament.
• Keys varsity B&G basketball at Warner Tournament.
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to papa.shakey@gmail.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification, No exceptions will be made.
