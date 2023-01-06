Misc.
Tahlequah Sports League registration for the spring soccer league, which will start play in March, is now open at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com.
Tickets are now available for the Tahlequah Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet taking place on Feb. 4. For more information, call Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud at 918-458-4154.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Hulbert varsity boys and girls basketball at Chelsea Tournament.
Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball at Verdigris Invitational.
Tahlequah High School boys wrestling at Larry Wilkey Invitational in Jenks.
Sequoyah varsity boys and girls basketball at Lincoln Christian Tournament.
Hulbert High School boys wrestling at Inola Tournament.
Keys varsity boys and girls basketball at Warner Tournament.
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to papa.shakey@gmail.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification. No exceptions will be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.