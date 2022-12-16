Misc.
• Tahlequah Sports League registration for the spring soccer league which will start play in March, is now open at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com
Friday, Dec. 16
• Tahlequah varsity basketball at Grove, 6 p.m.
• Tahlequah JH Girls wrestling at Coweta Tournament, 11 a.m.
• Tahlequah HS boys wrestling at Bring the Hammer Tournament, Cabot, Arkansas, 3 p.m.
• Sequoyah JV/V B&G basketball at home vs. Claremore Sequoyah, 4 p.m.
• Hulbert JH/HS wrestling at Pawhuska Tournament, TBA
• Sequoyah varsity wrestling at Pawhuska Tournament, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
• Tahlequah HS girls wrestling at Coweta Tournament, 10 a.m.
• Tahlequah HS boys wrestling at BTH Tournament, Cabot, AR, 3 p.m.
• Hulbert JH/HS wrestling at Pawhuska Tournament, TBA
• Sequoyah varsity wrestling at Pawhuska Tournament, 10 a.m.
• Briggs Elementary Basketball League, last day, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19 - Jan. 1, 2023
• Christmas Break
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to papa.shakey@gmail.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification, No exceptions will be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.