• Tahlequah Sports League registration for the spring soccer league, which will start play in March, is now open at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com
Wednesday, Nov. 30
• Hulbert fifth- and sixth-grade basketball vs. Braggs, away, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
• Briggs basketball, B&G, grades 7-8 vs. Keys, home, 4:30 p.m.
• Hulbert varsity basketball vs. Oaks, home, 6 p.m.
• Hulbert Junior High basketball vs. Kenwood, home, 3:30 p.m.
• Tahlequah wrestling, all ages, Orange and White, TMAC AT 5:30 p.m.
• Reese Davis, 2015 state champion, to be inducted into the Tahlequah Wrestling Hall of Fame at 6 p.m.
Grand View B&G grades 5-8 basketball vs. Tenkiller, away, 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
• Tahlequah varsity basketball vs. Coweta, home.
• Tahlequah girls wrestling at Jay Tournament, TBA.
• Sequoyah junior varsity and varsity basketball vs. Adair, home, 4 p.m.
• Hulbert Junior High wrestling at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA.
• Keys varsity basketball vs. Riverfield, home, 6 p.m.
• Sequoyah varsity wrestling at Okmulgee Junior High Tournament at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
• Briggs Basketball League at 8 a.m. in both gyms with new games every 45 minutes. Last games start at 9:30 p.m., 38 total games featuring 6U, 8U B&G, 10U B&G, and 12U B&G.
• Tahlequah girls wrestling at Jay Tournament, TBA.
• Tahlequah JH B&G wrestling at Pryor Tournament, TBA.
• Sequoyah varsity basketball at Silo, 4 p.m.
• Hulbert varsity wrestling at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA.
• Sequoyah varsity wrestling at Okmulgee Tournament, 10 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
• Briggs third- and fourth-grade B&G basketball at Zion, 9 a.m.
• Keys fifth- and sixth-grade B&G basketball at Briggs, 4 p.m.
• Hulbert varsity basketball at Porum Tournament, TBA.
• Shady Grove third- through sixth-grade B&G at Hulbert, 9 a.m.
• Grand View seventh- and eighth-grade B&G basketball vs. Peggs, home, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
• Hulbert varsity basketball at Porum Tournament, TBA.
• Hulbert third- and fourth-grade B&G basketball at Peggs, 10 a.m.
• Grand View fifth- through eighth-grade B&G basketball at Colcord, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
• Briggs third- and fourth-grade B&G basketball at Woodall, 9 a.m.
• Hulbert varsity basketball at Porum Tournament, TBA.
