Monday, Nov. 28
• Briggs basketball, B&G, grades 5-8, at Zion, 4 p.m.
• Hulbert third and fourth grade basketball at Norwood Festival, TBA.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
• Hulbert varsity basketball vs. Okay, home, 6 p.m.
• Hulbert third and fourth grade basketball at Norwood Festival, TBA.
• Tahlequah varsity basketball vs. Collinsville, home, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
• Hulbert fifth and sixth grade basketball vs. Braggs, away, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
• Briggs basketball, B&G, grades seventh and eighth vs. Keys, home, 4:30 p.m.
• Hulbert varsity basketball vs. Oaks, home, 6 p.m.
• Hulbert Junior High basketball vs. Kenwood, home, 3:30 p.m.
• Tahlequah wrestling, all ages, Orange and White, TMAC, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
• Tahlequah varsity basketball vs. Coweta, home.
• Tahlequah girls wrestling at Jay Tournament, TBA.
• Sequoyah junior varsity and varsity basketball vs. Adair, home, 4 p.m.
• Hulbert Junior High wrestling at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA.
• Keys varsity basketball vs. Riverfield, home, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
• Briggs Basketball League at 8 a.m. in both gyms with new games every 45 minutes. Last games start at 9:30 p.m., 38 total games featuring 6U, 8U B&G, 10U B&G, and 12U B&G.
• Tahlequah girls wrestling at Jay Tournament, TBA.
• Tahlequah Junior High B&G wrestling at Pryor Tournament, TBA.
• Sequoyah varsity basketball vs. Silo, away, 4 p.m.
• Hulbert varsity wrestling at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA.
• Tahlequah Sports League registration for the spring soccer league, which will start play in March, is now open at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to papa.shakey@gmail.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
When submitting an event the following should be included name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification.
Name and phone number of someone who can verify the event. No exceptions will be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.