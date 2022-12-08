Several years ago – OK, many years ago – our church had a men’s retreat at the river, close to Watts. It basically consisted of fishing, and sitting around under whatever shelter we could find. Oh yeah, I forgot to mention it poured rain the entire time.
Friday night, as we huddled around a small fire under a tarp, trying to keep warm and dry, eating soggy bread and cold fish. At some point, shivering from the cold, wet surroundings, one man remarked, “It just don’t get no better than this.”
I was reminded of that the other night when I got home around 2 a.m., after a long trip to Ponca City.
Driving places, often getting home late, it’s all part of the entire equation.
And who can forget the elegant, highly accurate word processors that break down the very second they are needed most?
Throughout the course of my sportswriting career, just about anything that could happen, has. I’ve been run over by football players, crashed into by basketball players, had cameras broken, just to name a few.
On the other hand, I’ve had the opportunity to meet and interview some pretty good people, including Freckles Brown, Satchel Paige, Eddie Sutton, Nolan Richardson, Jimmy Houston, and more.
I’ve had people ask me what I do for a living, I tell them, and they’re surprised, saying things like, “You make enough just writing sports?” I usually yank their chain a little by saying "No, not really." Truth be told, however, the money’s not bad. Of course, no matter what we’re talking about, the money could always be better.
So, as I’m unloading my Ford pickup in the freezing rain at 4 a.m. listen closely, you might hear me exclaim, “It just don’t get no better than this!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.