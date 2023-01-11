Misc.
Tahlequah Sports League registration for the spring soccer league, which will start play in March, is now open at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com.
Tickets are now available for the Tahlequah Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet taking place on Feb. 4. For more information, call Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud at 918-458-4154.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Briggs fifth- through eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at Woodall 4 p.m.
Briggs third- and fourth-grade boys and girls basketball at Zion Fest.
Hulbert Junior High boys and girls basketball vs. Gore, home, 5 p.m.
Grand View fifth- and sixth-grade boys and girls basketball vs. Hulbert, home.
Hulbert High School boys Senior Night wrestling vs. Tulsa Hale, home, 6 p.m.
Keys varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Howe, home, 6 p.m.
Shady Grove fifth- and sixth-grade boys, seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball vs. Peavine, home, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Briggs third- and fourth-grade boys and girls basketball at Zion Fest.
Hulbert varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Porter, home, 6:30 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High boys and girls basketball vs. Porter, home, 4:30 p.m.
Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Skiatook, home, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah High School boys wrestling at Jerry Billings Tournament in Sapulpa.
Tahlequah Junior High boys and girls wrestling at Wagoner Tournament.
Sequoyah junior varsity/varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Wagoner, home, 4 p.m.
Hulbert High School boys wrestling at Catoosa Tournament.
Hulbert Junior High boys wrestling at Wagoner Junior High Tournament.
Keys varsity boys and girls basketball at Vian at 6 p.m.
Sequoyah wrestling at Catoosa Tournament at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Tahlequah High School boys wrestling at Jerry Billings Tournament in Sapulpa.
Tahlequah Junior High boys and girls wrestling at Wagoner Tournament.
Sequoyah varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Riverside at Dale, 3 p.m.
Hulbert High School boys wrestling at Catoosa Tournament.
Hulbert Junior High boys wrestling at Wagoner Junior High Tournament.
Sequoyah wrestling at Catoosa Tournament at 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
Hulbert fifth- and sixth-grade boys and girls basketball vs. Peggs, home.
Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball at Collinsville at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Briggs third- and fourth-grade boys and girls basketball vs. Zion, home, 9 a.m.
Briggs seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at County Tournament in Tahlequah.
Hulbert varsity boys and girls basketball at Cave Springs at 6 p.m.
Tahlequah Junior High boys and girls wrestling at District Quad – Coweta/Shawnee – in Shawnee.
Hulbert Junior High/High School boys wrestling vs. Gore/Sequoyah Tri, home, 6 p.m.
Grand View seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at County Tournament in Tahlequah.
Shady Grove fifth- through eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at Peggs at 4 p.m.
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to papa.shakey@gmail.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification. No exceptions will be made.
