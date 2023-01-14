Misc.
Tahlequah Sports League registration for the spring soccer league, which will start play in March, is now open at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com.
Tickets are now available for the Tahlequah Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet taking place on Feb. 4. For more information, call Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud at 918-458-4154.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Tahlequah High School boys wrestling at Jerry Billings Tournament in Sapulpa.
Tahlequah Junior High boys and girls wrestling at Wagoner Tournament.
Sequoyah varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Riverside at Dale, 3 p.m.
Hulbert High School boys wrestling at Catoosa Tournament.
Hulbert Junior High boys wrestling at Wagoner Junior High Tournament.
Sequoyah wrestling at Catoosa Tournament at 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
Hulbert fifth- and sixth-grade boys and girls basketball vs. Peggs, home.
Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball at Collinsville at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Briggs third- and fourth-grade boys and girls basketball vs. Zion, home, 9 a.m.
Briggs seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at County Tournament in Tahlequah.
Hulbert varsity boys and girls basketball at Cave Springs at 6 p.m.
Tahlequah Junior High boys and girls wrestling at District Quad - Coweta/Shawnee - in Shawnee.
Hulbert Junior High/High School boys wrestling vs. Gore/Sequoyah Tri, home, 6 p.m.
Grand View seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at County Tournament in Tahlequah.
Shady Grove fifth- through eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at Peggs at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Briggs seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at County Tournament in Tahlequah.
Grand View seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at County Tournament in Tahlequah.
Hulbert varsity boys and girls basketball at Mounds Tournament.
Hulbert fifth- and sixth-grade boys and girls basketball vs. Norwood, home, 10:30 a.m.
Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball at CA Titan Classic.
Tahlequah High School boys wrestling at District Quad - Coweta, Will Rogers, Shawnee - Will Rogers at 1 p.m.
Sequoyah varsity boys and girls basketball at Okmulgee County Tournament.
Hulbert High School boys wrestling at District Duals in Vinita.
Sequoyah wrestling at District Duals in Vinita at 1 p.m.
Keys varsity boys and girls basketball at Checotah Tournament.
Shady Grove fifth- through eighth-grade boys and girls basketball vs. Leach, home, 4 p.m.
Peggs fifth- and sixth-grade boys and girls, seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball vs. Cleora, home, 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Hulbert varsity boys and girls basketball at Mounds Tournament.
Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball at CA Titan Classic.
Tahlequah Junior High boys wrestling in Tahlequah JH Dual Tournament, home, 10 a.m.
Sequoyah varsity boys and girls basketball at Okmulgee County Tournament.
Keys varsity boys and girls basketball at Checotah Tournament.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Briggs seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at County Tournament in Tahlequah.
Grand View seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at County Tournament in Tahlequah.
Hulbert varsity boys and girls basketball at Mounds Tournament.
Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball at CA Titan Classic.
Sequoyah varsity boys and girls basketball at Okmulgee County Tournament.
Hulbert High School boys wrestling at Hale Tournament.
Keys varsity boys and girls basketball at Checotah Tournament.
