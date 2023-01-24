Wednesday, Jan. 25
Peggs seventh- and eighth-grade basketball only at Cleora.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Hulbert varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Porum, home, 6:30 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High boys and girls basketball vs. Porum, home, 4:15 p.m.
Tahlequah Junior High/High School boys and girls wrestling at Fort Gibson at 6 p.m.
Grand View third- and fourth-grade boys and girls basketball at Briggs Festival.
Briggs third- and fourth-grade boys and girls basketball at Briggs Fest.
Friday, Jan. 27
Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Glenpool, home, 6 p.m.
Sequoyah junior varsity/varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Keys, home, 4 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High/High School boys wrestling at Maverick Conference Tournament at Henryetta.
Sequoyah wrestling at Maverick Conference Tournament at Henryetta at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Tahlequah High School boys and girls wrestling at Doug Rial Tournament at Pryor.
Sequoyah junior varsity/varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Silo, home, 2 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High/High School boys wrestling at Maverick Conference Tournament at Henryetta.
Sequoyah wrestling at Maverick Conference Tournament at Henryetta at 10 a.m.
Grand View seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES Area.
Shady Grove seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES Area Tournament.
Monday, Jan. 30
Keys varsity boys and girls basketball at Riverfield, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Hulbert varsity boys and girls basketball at Warner at 6 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High boys and girls basketball at Warner at 4 p.m.
Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Grove, home, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah Junior High/High School boys and girls wrestling vs. Claremore/Grove at Grove at 5 p.m.
Keys varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Oktaha, home, 6 p.m.
Sequoyah wrestling at Stilwell at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Hulbert varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Cave Springs, home, 6 p.m.
Grand View seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES State Tournament.
Shady Grove seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES State Tournament.
Friday, Feb. 3
Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Claremore, home, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah Junior High boys and girls wrestling at JH All-State at OKC Fairgrounds.
Hulbert Junior High boys wrestling at Junior High All-State Tournament at OKC Fairgrounds.
Keys varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Central, home, 6 p.m.
Sequoyah wrestling at Junior High State at Jim Norick Arena at OKC.
Grand View seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES State Tournament.
Shady Grove seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES State Tournament.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Tahlequah Junior High boys and girls wrestling at Junior High All-State at OKC Fairgrounds.
Sequoyah junior varsity/varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Roland, home, 4 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High boys wrestling at Junior High All-State Tournament at OKC Fairgrounds.
Sequoyah wrestling at Junior High State at Jim Norick Arena at OKC.
Grand View seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES State Tournament.
Shady Grove seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES State Tournament.
Tahlequah Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet at the Chota Conference Center at 6 p.m.
