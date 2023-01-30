Misc.
Tahlequah Sports League registration for the spring soccer league, which will start play in March, is now open at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com.
Tickets are now available for the Tahlequah Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet taking place on Feb. 4. For more information, call Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud at 918-458-4154.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Hulbert varsity boys and girls basketball at Warner at 6 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High boys and girls basketball at Warner at 4 p.m.
Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Grove, home, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah Junior High/High School boys and girls wrestling vs. Claremore/Grove at Grove at 5 p.m.
Keys varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Oktaha, home, 6 p.m.
Sequoyah wrestling at Stilwell at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Hulbert varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Cave Springs, home, 6 p.m.
Grand View seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES State Tournament.
Shady Grove seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES State Tournament.
Tahlequah varsity basketball at Coweta at 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Tahlequah varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Claremore, home, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah Junior High boys and girls wrestling at JH All-State at OKC Fairgrounds.
Hulbert Junior High boys wrestling at Junior High All-State Tournament at OKC Fairgrounds.
Keys varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Central, home, 6 p.m.
Sequoyah wrestling at Junior High State at Jim Norick Arena at OKC.
Grand View seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES State Tournament.
Shady Grove seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES State Tournament.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Tahlequah Junior High boys and girls wrestling at Junior High All-State at OKC Fairgrounds.
Sequoyah junior varsity/varsity boys and girls basketball vs. Roland, home, 4 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High boys wrestling at Junior High All-State Tournament at OKC Fairgrounds.
Sequoyah wrestling at Junior High State at Jim Norick Arena at OKC.
Grand View seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES State Tournament.
Shady Grove seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls basketball at ORES State Tournament.
Tahlequah Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet at the Chota Conference Center at 6 p.m.
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to papa.shakey@gmail.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification. No exceptions will be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.