Tahlequah Sports League registration for the spring soccer league, which will start play in March, is now open at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Briggs Elementary Basketball League, begins at 8 a.m. and runs all day, boys and girls, ages 6-12.
Hulbert varsity basketball at Porum Tournament, TBA.
Tahlequah varsity basketball at CNB Invitational Tournament, Tahlequah, TBA.
Sequoyah varsity basketball at Sequoyah Tournament, TBA.
Keys varsity basketball at Haskell Tournament, TBA.
Monday, Dec. 12
Grand View fifth through eighth grade B&G basketball at Briggs, 4 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High/High School basketball at Porter, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Hulbert Junior High basketball vs. Leach, home, 4:30 p.m.
Tahlequah varsity basketball at Glenpool, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah High School B&G wrestling vs. Wagoner/Springdale, Arkansas, home, 5 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High/High School wrestling at Okmulgee, 6 p.m.
Keys varsity basketball at Westville, 6 p.m.
Hulbert varsity basketball vs. Gore, home, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Tahlequah Junior High/High School wrestling at Jay, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Maryetta fifth- through eighth-grade B&G basketball at Briggs, 4 p.m.
Gore varsity basketball at Hulbert, 6:30 p.m.
Hulbert fifth- and sixth-grade B&G basketball at Peggs, 4:30 p.m.
Tahlequah Junior High B&G/High School G wrestling at Sallisaw, 5 p.m.
Sequoyah Junior Varsity/Varsity B&G basketball at Keys, 4 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High/High School wrestling at Locust Grove, 6 p.m.
Sequoyah varsity wrestling at Vian Chili Supper, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Tahlequah varsity basketball at Grove, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah Junior High Girls at Coweta Tournament, 11 a.m.
Tahlequah High School boys at Bring the Hammer Tournament, Cabot, Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Sequoyah Junior Varsity/Varsity B&G vs. Claremore Sequoyah, home, 4 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High/High School wrestling at Pawhuska Tournament, TBA.
Sequoyah varsity wrestling at Pawhuska Tournament, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Tahlequah High School girls at Coweta Tournament, 10 a.m.
Tahlequah High School boys at Bring the Hammer Tournament, Cabot, Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High/High School wrestling at Pawhuska Tournament, TBA.
Sequoyah varsity wrestling at Pawhuska Tournament, 10 a.m.
Last day at Briggs Elementary Basketball League, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19-Jan. 1, 2023
Christmas Break
