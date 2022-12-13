Misc.
Tahlequah Sports League registration for the spring soccer league, which will start play in March, is now open at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Tahlequah Junior High/High School wrestling at Jay, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Maryetta fifth- through eighth-grade B&G basketball at Briggs, 4 p.m.
Gore varsity basketball at Hulbert, 6:30 p.m.
Hulbert fifth- and sixth-grade B&G basketball at Peggs, 4:30 p.m.
Tahlequah Junior High B&G/High School G wrestling at Sallisaw, 5 p.m.
Sequoyah Junior Varsity/Varsity B&G basketball at Keys, 4 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High/High School wrestling at Locust Grove, 6 p.m.
Sequoyah varsity wrestling at Vian Chili Supper, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Tahlequah varsity basketball at Grove, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah Junior High Girls at Coweta Tournament, 11 a.m.
Tahlequah High School boys at Bring the Hammer Tournament, Cabot, Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Sequoyah Junior Varsity/Varsity B&G vs. Claremore Sequoyah, home, 4 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High/High School wrestling at Pawhuska Tournament, TBA.
Sequoyah varsity wrestling at Pawhuska Tournament, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Tahlequah High School girls at Coweta Tournament, 10 a.m.
Tahlequah High School boys at Bring the Hammer Tournament, Cabot, Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High/High School wrestling at Pawhuska Tournament, TBA.
Sequoyah varsity wrestling at Pawhuska Tournament, 10 a.m.
Last day at Briggs Elementary Basketball League, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19-Jan. 1, 2023
Christmas Break
