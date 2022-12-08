Misc.
Tahlequah Sports League registration for the spring soccer league, which will start play in March, is now open at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com.
Friday, Dec. 9
Hulbert varsity basketball at Porum Tournament, TBA.
Tahlequah varsity basketball at CNB Invitational Tournament, Tahlequah, TBA.
Sequoyah varsity basketball at Sequoyah Tournament, TBA.
Keys varsity basketball at Haskell Tournament, TBA.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Briggs Elementary Basketball League, begins at 8 a.m. and runs all day, boys and girls, ages 6-12.
Hulbert varsity basketball at Porum Tournament, TBA.
Tahlequah varsity basketball at CNB Invitational Tournament, Tahlequah, TBA.
Sequoyah varsity basketball at Sequoyah Tournament, TBA.
Keys varsity basketball at Haskell Tournament, TBA.
Monday, Dec. 12
Grand View fifth through eighth grade B&G basketball at Briggs, 4 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High/High School basketball at Porter, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Hulbert Junior High basketball vs. Leach, home, 4:30 p.m.
Tahlequah varsity basketball at Glenpool, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah High School B&G wrestling vs. Wagoner/Springdale, Arkansas, home, 5 p.m.
Hulbert Junior High/High School wrestling at Okmulgee, 6 p.m.
Keys varsity basketball at Westville, 6 p.m.
Hulbert varsity basketball vs. Gore, home, 6:30 p.m.
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to papa.shakey@gmail.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification. No exceptions will be made.
