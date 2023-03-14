Wednesday, March 15

Keys baseball, at Midwest City/Idabel, 11 a.m.

Thursday, March 16

Hulbert baseball, at home, DH vs. Oklahoma Union, Noon

Friday, March 17

Tahlequah varsity baseball at Shawnee, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Hulbert baseball, at home, vs. Chouteau, 3 p.m

Tahlequah varsity baseball at Jones, noon.

Monday, March 20

Tahlequah varsity baseball at Bartlesville, 6 p.m.

Tahlequah girls’ golf at Keys Tournament, Cherokee Trails

Tahlequah Middle School soccer at Hilldale, 5:30 p.m.

Tahlequah Slow-pitch softball at home vs. Haskell and Muskogee, 4:30 p.m.

Keys baseball at home vs. Spiro, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Tahlequah varsity baseball at home vs. Bartlesville, 6 p.m.

Tahlequah JV baseball at Muskogee, 5 p.m.

Tahlequah varsity soccer at Sapulpa, 5 p.m.

Tahlequah slow-pitch softball at Bristow Festival, TBA

Wednesday 3/22

Tahlequah fifth and sixth grade track at Arrowhead

Hulbert boys’ golf at Keys Tournament, Cherokee Trails

Keys baseball at Spiro, 5 p.m.

Thursday 3/23

Tahlequah varsity baseball at Pryor Tournament, TBA

Tahlequah JV baseball at Hilldale Tournament, TBA

Tahlequah seventh and eighth grade track at Glenpool

Tahlequah varsity soccer at Collinsville Tournament, TBA

Tahlequah slow-pitch softball at home vs. Owasso, 4:30 p.m.

Friday 3/24

Tahlequah varsity baseball at Pryor Tournament, TBA

Tahlequah varsity track at Wagoner

Hulbert boys’ golf at Kansas Tournament, Sequoyah State Park

Tahlequah varsity soccer at Collinsville Tournament, TBA

Tahlequah slow-pitch softball at Broken Arrow, TBA

Keys slow-pitch softball at Henryettta, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday 3/25

Tahlequah varsity baseball at Pryor Tournament, TBA

Tahlequah Middle School soccer at Tahlequah Tournament, TBA

