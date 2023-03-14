Wednesday, March 15
Keys baseball, at Midwest City/Idabel, 11 a.m.
Thursday, March 16
Hulbert baseball, at home, DH vs. Oklahoma Union, Noon
Friday, March 17
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Shawnee, 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Hulbert baseball, at home, vs. Chouteau, 3 p.m
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Jones, noon.
Monday, March 20
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Bartlesville, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah girls’ golf at Keys Tournament, Cherokee Trails
Tahlequah Middle School soccer at Hilldale, 5:30 p.m.
Tahlequah Slow-pitch softball at home vs. Haskell and Muskogee, 4:30 p.m.
Keys baseball at home vs. Spiro, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Tahlequah varsity baseball at home vs. Bartlesville, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah JV baseball at Muskogee, 5 p.m.
Tahlequah varsity soccer at Sapulpa, 5 p.m.
Tahlequah slow-pitch softball at Bristow Festival, TBA
Wednesday 3/22
Tahlequah fifth and sixth grade track at Arrowhead
Hulbert boys’ golf at Keys Tournament, Cherokee Trails
Keys baseball at Spiro, 5 p.m.
Thursday 3/23
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Pryor Tournament, TBA
Tahlequah JV baseball at Hilldale Tournament, TBA
Tahlequah seventh and eighth grade track at Glenpool
Tahlequah varsity soccer at Collinsville Tournament, TBA
Tahlequah slow-pitch softball at home vs. Owasso, 4:30 p.m.
Friday 3/24
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Pryor Tournament, TBA
Tahlequah varsity track at Wagoner
Hulbert boys’ golf at Kansas Tournament, Sequoyah State Park
Tahlequah varsity soccer at Collinsville Tournament, TBA
Tahlequah slow-pitch softball at Broken Arrow, TBA
Keys slow-pitch softball at Henryettta, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday 3/25
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Pryor Tournament, TBA
Tahlequah Middle School soccer at Tahlequah Tournament, TBA
