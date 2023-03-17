Saturday, March 18
Hulbert junior high baseball vs. Chouteau, home, 1 p.m.
Hulbert varsity baseball vs. Chouteau, home, 3 p.m.
Tahlequah varsity baseball vs. Jones, away, noon.
Monday, March 20
Tahlequah varsity baseball vs. Bartlesville, away, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah girls’ golf at Keys Tournament at Cherokee Trails.
Tahlequah Middle School soccer vs. Hilldale, away, 5:30 p.m.
Tahlequah slow-pitch softball vs. Haskell and Muskogee, home, 4:30 p.m.
Keys girls golf at Keys’ Tournament at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.
Keys baseball vs. Spiro, home, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Tahlequah varsity baseball vs. Bartlesville, home, 6 p.m.
Tahlequah junior varsity baseball vs. Muskogee, away, 5 p.m.
Tahlequah varsity soccer vs. Sapulpa, away, 5 p.m.
Tahlequah slow-pitch softball at Bristow Festival at a to-be-determined time.
Keys junior high girls’ golf at Keys Tournament at Cherokee Trails Golf Course.
Wednesday, March 22
Tahlequah fifth- and sixth-grade track at Arrowhead.
Keys boys’ golf at Keys Tournament at Cherokee Trails Golf Course.
Hulbert boys’ golf at Keys Tournament at Cherokee Trails Golf Course.
Keys baseball vs. Spiro, away, 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Pryor Tournament at a to-be-determined time.
Tahlequah junior varsity baseball at Hilldale Tournamentat a to-be-determined time.
Tahlequah seventh- and eighth-grade track at Glenpool.
Tahlequah varsity soccer at Collinsville Tournamentat a to-be-determined time.
Tahlequah slow-pitch softball vs. Owasso, home, 4:30 p.m.
Keys junior high girls’ golf at Keys Tournament at Cherokee Trails Golf Course.
Friday, March 24
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Pryor Tournamentat a to-be-determined time.
Tahlequah varsity track at Wagoner.
Keys boys’ golf at Wagoner Tournament at Sequoyah State Park.
Hulbert boys’ golf at Wagoner Tournament at Sequoyah State Park.
Tahlequah varsity soccer at Collinsville Tournamentat a to-be-determined time.
Tahlequah slow-pitch softball at Broken Arrowat a to-be-determined time.
Keys slow-pitch softball vs. Henryetta, away, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Pryor Tournamentat a to-be-determined time.
Tahlequah Middle School soccer at Tahlequah Tournamentat a to-be-determined time.
Monday, March 27
Keys girls’ golf at Roland Tournament at Ben Geren Golf Course.
Tuesday, March 28
Keys boys’ golf at Roland Tournament at Ben Geren Golf Course.
Wednesday, March 29
Keys girls’ golf at Canadian Tournament at Arrowhead Golf Course.
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to papa.shakey@gmail.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification. No exceptions will be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.