Wednesday, March 22
Tahlequah fifth- and sixth-grade track at Arrowhead.
Keys boys' golf at Keys Tournament at Cherokee Trails Golf Course.
Hulbert boys' golf at Keys Tournament at Cherokee Trails Golf Course.
Keys baseball vs. Spiro, away, 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Pryor Tournament at a to-be-determined time.
Tahlequah junior varsity baseball at Hilldale Tournament at a to-be-determined time.
Tahlequah seventh- and eighth-grade track at Glenpool.
Tahlequah varsity soccer at Collinsville Tournament at a to-be-determined time.
Tahlequah slow-pitch softball vs. Owasso, home, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Pryor Tournament at a to-be-determined time.
Tahlequah varsity track at Wagoner.
Keys boys' golf at Wagoner Tournament at Sequoyah State Park.
Hulbert boys' golf at Wagoner Tournament at Sequoyah State Park.
Tahlequah varsity soccer at Collinsville Tournament at a to-be-determined time.
Tahlequah slow-pitch softball at Broken Arrow at a to-be-determined time.
Keys slow-pitch softball vs. Henryetta, away, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Pryor Tournament at a to-be-determined time.
Tahlequah Middle School soccer at Tahlequah Tournament at a to-be-determined time.
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to papa.shakey@gmail.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification. No exceptions will be made.
