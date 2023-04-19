Thursday, April 20

Tahlequah varsity baseball at home versus Skiatook, 5 p.m.

Sequoyah varsity baseball at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA

Hulbert varsity baseball at Warner, 6 p.m.

Hulbert slow-pitch at Districts at Preston

Vs. Wyandotte at noon

Vs. Preston at 2 p.m.

Hulbert junior high baseball vs. Warner, 4 p.m.

Keys varsity baseball at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA

Sequoyah varsity slow-pitch vs. Roland and Checotah, at Roland, 4 p.m.

Tahlequah varsity/JV slow-pitch, at Bartlesville, 4:30 p.m.

Tahlequah junior high golf at Pryor Creek Golf Course

Tahlequah junior high baseball at Pryor Tournament, TBA

Friday, April 21

Tahlequah JV boys/varsity soccer at Bixby, 4 p.m.

Keys varsity baseball at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA

Sequoyah varsity track at Mounds, 9:30 a.m.

Sequoyah varsity baseball at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA

Tahlequah varsity slow-pitch at home vs. Oktaha and Stilwell, 4:0 p.m.

Sequoyah varsity slow-pitch at District Tournament, TBA

Tahlequah junior high baseball at Pryor Tournament, TBA

Saturday, April 22

Tahlequah varsity/JV baseball at Sand Springs, Noon

Hulbert varsity baseball at Preston

Vs. Porter Pirates at 11 a.m.

Vs. Preston Pirates at 2:30 p.m.

Keys varsity baseball at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA

Sequoyah varsity baseball at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA

Tahlequah junior high baseball at Pryor Tournament, TBA

Monday, April 24

Tahlequah varsity/JV baseball at Muskogee, 4:30 p.m.

Sequoyah varsity baseball at Bi-District Tournament, TBA

Hulbert varsity baseball at Commerce, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m.

Hulbert junior high baseball at Oklahoma Union, 4:30 p.m.

Tahlequah junior high baseball at home vs. Briggs, 6:30 p.m.

Sequoyah varsity slow-pitch vs. Pryor and Stilwell, at Pryor, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Tahlequah varsity/JV baseball at home versus Muskogee, 4:30 p.m.

Tahlequah varsity girls’ golf at Regionals, Chickasaw Point Golf Course, Kingston

Sequoyah varsity baseball at Bi-District Tournament, TBA

Sequoyah varsity slow-pitch at Regional Tournament, TBA

Wednesday, April 26

Tahlequah varsity slow-pitch at Regionals, TBA

To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to jsermersheim@tahlequahdailypress.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com and papa.shakey@gmail.com

When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification, No exceptions will be made.

