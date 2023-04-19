Thursday, April 20
Tahlequah varsity baseball at home versus Skiatook, 5 p.m.
Sequoyah varsity baseball at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA
Hulbert varsity baseball at Warner, 6 p.m.
Hulbert slow-pitch at Districts at Preston
Vs. Wyandotte at noon
Vs. Preston at 2 p.m.
Hulbert junior high baseball vs. Warner, 4 p.m.
Keys varsity baseball at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA
Sequoyah varsity slow-pitch vs. Roland and Checotah, at Roland, 4 p.m.
Tahlequah varsity/JV slow-pitch, at Bartlesville, 4:30 p.m.
Tahlequah junior high golf at Pryor Creek Golf Course
Tahlequah junior high baseball at Pryor Tournament, TBA
Friday, April 21
Tahlequah JV boys/varsity soccer at Bixby, 4 p.m.
Keys varsity baseball at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA
Sequoyah varsity track at Mounds, 9:30 a.m.
Sequoyah varsity baseball at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA
Tahlequah varsity slow-pitch at home vs. Oktaha and Stilwell, 4:0 p.m.
Sequoyah varsity slow-pitch at District Tournament, TBA
Tahlequah junior high baseball at Pryor Tournament, TBA
Saturday, April 22
Tahlequah varsity/JV baseball at Sand Springs, Noon
Hulbert varsity baseball at Preston
Vs. Porter Pirates at 11 a.m.
Vs. Preston Pirates at 2:30 p.m.
Keys varsity baseball at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA
Sequoyah varsity baseball at Okmulgee Tournament, TBA
Tahlequah junior high baseball at Pryor Tournament, TBA
Monday, April 24
Tahlequah varsity/JV baseball at Muskogee, 4:30 p.m.
Sequoyah varsity baseball at Bi-District Tournament, TBA
Hulbert varsity baseball at Commerce, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m.
Hulbert junior high baseball at Oklahoma Union, 4:30 p.m.
Tahlequah junior high baseball at home vs. Briggs, 6:30 p.m.
Sequoyah varsity slow-pitch vs. Pryor and Stilwell, at Pryor, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Tahlequah varsity/JV baseball at home versus Muskogee, 4:30 p.m.
Tahlequah varsity girls’ golf at Regionals, Chickasaw Point Golf Course, Kingston
Sequoyah varsity baseball at Bi-District Tournament, TBA
Sequoyah varsity slow-pitch at Regional Tournament, TBA
Wednesday, April 26
Tahlequah varsity slow-pitch at Regionals, TBA
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to jsermersheim@tahlequahdailypress.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com and papa.shakey@gmail.com
When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification, No exceptions will be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.