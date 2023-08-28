Tuesday, Aug. 29
Keys softball at home vs Kansas at 4:30 p.m.
Sequoyah softball at home vs Kiefer at 4:30 p.m.
Tahlequah softball at home vs McAlester at 5 p.m.
Hulbert volleyball at Salina at 6 p.m.
Tahlequah volleyball at Tulsa Roders at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
SHS at Porter at 4 p.m.
KHS softball at Beggs at 4 p.m.
THS softball at home at 5 p.m.
HHS softball at Drumright at 5:30 p.m.
THS volleyball at home vs Skiatook at 6 p.m.
Northeastern State football at home vs Fort Hayes State at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
NSU women’s tennis at home [Rumble by the River]
KHS softball at home vs Gore at 4 p.m.
NSU women’s soccer at home vs Ouachita at 5 p.m.
NSU men’s soccer at home vs Drury at 7 p.m.
KHS football at home vs Gore at 7 p.m.
THS football at Sapulpa at 7 p.m.
SHS football at home vs Muldrow at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
NSU women’s tennis at home [Rumble by the River]
THS softball at Durant at 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3
NSU men’s soccer at home vs Missouri S&T at 1 p.m.
NSU women’s soccer at Harding at 2 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
