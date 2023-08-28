Tuesday, Aug. 29

Keys softball at home vs Kansas at 4:30 p.m.

Sequoyah softball at home vs Kiefer at 4:30 p.m.

Tahlequah softball at home vs McAlester at 5 p.m.

Hulbert volleyball at Salina at 6 p.m.

Tahlequah volleyball at Tulsa Roders at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

SHS at Porter at 4 p.m.

KHS softball at Beggs at 4 p.m.

THS softball at home at 5 p.m.

HHS softball at Drumright at 5:30 p.m.

THS volleyball at home vs Skiatook at 6 p.m.

Northeastern State football at home vs Fort Hayes State at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

NSU women’s tennis at home [Rumble by the River]

KHS softball at home vs Gore at 4 p.m.

NSU women’s soccer at home vs Ouachita at 5 p.m.

NSU men’s soccer at home vs Drury at 7 p.m.

KHS football at home vs Gore at 7 p.m.

THS football at Sapulpa at 7 p.m.

SHS football at home vs Muldrow at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

NSU women’s tennis at home [Rumble by the River]

THS softball at Durant at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

NSU men’s soccer at home vs Missouri S&T at 1 p.m.

NSU women’s soccer at Harding at 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

