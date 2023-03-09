Friday, March 10
Tahlequah varsity track at Glenpool.
Tahlequah varsity/junior varsity baseball vs. Fort Gibson, home, 5 p.m.
Tahlequah junior high baseball vs. Ft. Gibson, away, 5 p.m..
Tahlequah boys basketball, State semi-finals, Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, 4:30 p.m.
Hulbert baseball vs. Rejoice Christian, away, 6 p.m.
Hulbert slow-pitch at Ketchum Tournament, to be announced.
Sequoyah varsity/ junior varsity baseball vs. Jay, away, 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Tahlequah boys basketball, State championship, Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, 5 p.m.
Hulbert baseball 3-way vs. Quapaw and Oaks, home, 11 a.m.
Monday, March 13
Keys baseball at Duncan/Broken Bow, 4:30 p.m.
Sequoyah baseball, varsity DH, vs. Sequoyah Claremore, away, noon.
Tuesday, March 14
Keys baseball vs. Latta/Valliant, away, 2:15 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
Keys baseball vs. Midwest City/Idabel, away, 11 a.m.
Thursday, March 16
Hulbert baseball DH vs. Oklahoma Union, home, noon.
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to papa.shakey@gmail.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification. No exceptions will be made.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.