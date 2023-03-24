Saturday, March 25
Tahlequah varsity baseball versus Joplin, Missouri at Pryor Tournament, 10 a.m.
Tahlequah Middle School soccer at Tahlequah Tournament, TBA
Monday, March 27
Keys girls' golf at Roland Tournament, Ben Geren Golf Course
Tahlequah varsity/JV baseball at home versus Bixby, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Keys boys' golf at Roland Tournament, Ben Geren Golf Course
Tahlequah varsity/JV baseball at Bixby, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Keys girls' golf at Canadian Tournament, Arrowhead Golf Course
Thursday, March 30
Tahlequah varsity baseball at home versus Pryor, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Keys girls' and boys' golf at Eufaula Tournament, Fountainhead Golf Course
Tahlequah varsity baseball at home versus Coweta, Noon
Monday, April 3
Keys girls' golf at Muldrow Tournament, Ben Geren Golf Course
Tahlequah varsity baseball at home versus Stillwater, 6 p.m.
Hulbert boys' golf at Kansas Tournament, Flint Ridge Golf Course
Keys boys' golf at Kansas Tournament, Flint Ridge Golf Course
Tuesday, April 4
Tahlequah varsity baseball at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
To submit a sporting event to be posted in Sports Shorts, send the information to papa.shakey@gmail.com and cc: news@tahlequahdailypress.com. When submitting an event, the following should be included: name; date; time; and place of the event. A name and phone number should also be included of someone who can verify the event. No submitted event will be published without proper verification, No exceptions will be made.
