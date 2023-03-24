Saturday, March 25

Tahlequah varsity baseball versus Joplin, Missouri at Pryor Tournament, 10 a.m.

Tahlequah Middle School soccer at Tahlequah Tournament, TBA

Monday, March 27

Keys girls' golf at Roland Tournament, Ben Geren Golf Course

Tahlequah varsity/JV baseball at home versus Bixby, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Keys boys' golf at Roland Tournament, Ben Geren Golf Course

Tahlequah varsity/JV baseball at Bixby, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29

Keys girls' golf at Canadian Tournament, Arrowhead Golf Course

Thursday, March 30

Tahlequah varsity baseball at home versus Pryor, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Keys girls' and boys' golf at Eufaula Tournament, Fountainhead Golf Course

Tahlequah varsity baseball at home versus Coweta, Noon

Monday, April 3

Keys girls' golf at Muldrow Tournament, Ben Geren Golf Course

Tahlequah varsity baseball at home versus Stillwater, 6 p.m.

Hulbert boys' golf at Kansas Tournament, Flint Ridge Golf Course

Keys boys' golf at Kansas Tournament, Flint Ridge Golf Course

Tuesday, April 4

Tahlequah varsity baseball at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

