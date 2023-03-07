Wednesday, March 8
Tahlequah girls basketball vs. El Reno, State quarter-finals, Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, noon.
Tahlequah boys basketball vs. Carl Albert, State quarter-finals, Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Tahlequah track grades seventh through ninth, home.
Tahlequah varsity baseball vs. Broken Arrow, away, 6 p.m.
Hulbert baseball vs. Checotah, away, 4 p.m.
Tahlequah soccer vs. Stilwell, varsity and junior varsity boys, varsity girls, away, 4 p.m.
Tahlequah junior high baseball vs. Briggs, home, 4:30 p.m.
Hulbert slo-pitch at Ketchum Tournament, to be announced.
Friday, March 10
Tahlequah varsity track at Glenpool.
Tahlequah varsity/junior varsity baseball vs. Fort Gibson, home, 5 p.m.
Tahlequah junior high baseball vs. Ft. Gibson, away, 5 p.m..
Tahlequah girls basketball, State semi-finals, Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, noon.
Tahlequah boys basketball, State semi-finals, Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, 4:30 p.m.
Hulbert baseball vs. Rejoice Christian, away, 6 p.m.
Hulbert slo-pitch at Ketchum Tournament, to be announced.
Saturday, March 11
Tahlequah girls basketball, State championship, Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, noon.
