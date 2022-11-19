Saturday, Nov. 19
Games for the Briggs Basketball League will begin at 8 a.m. every Saturday in both gyms, and will continue every 45 minutes with the last games starting 9:30 p.m., 38 total games, featuring 14-6U teams, 7-8U girls teams, 7-8U boys teams, 13-10U girls teams, 7-10U boys teams, 9-12U girls teams, and 8-12U boys teams.
The league began play Saturday, Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 17.
The Tahlequah Sports League will wrap up its fall soccer league Saturday, Nov. 19 at the soccer complex on Allen Road. Cold weather could create some cancellations, but most games will be played.
The next soccer league will begin in March, but registration will open next week and will be open through mid-January at www.tahlequahsoccerclub.com.
