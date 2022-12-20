Scott Pettus is well known around the Tahlequah area for various reasons, including being the assistant athletic director at Northeastern State University, a football official, and a volleyball referee.
He graduated from Commerce High School in 1981. While in high school he played football and baseball, and by his own confession, "a little bit of basketball," but his big thing was playing trumpet in the band.
Pettus said he loved playing trumpet, but when he was a freshman in high school, there were so many trumpet players floating around, and the band needed a baritone horn player, he said he'd play baritone. He was named All-State baritone that year, then as a senior was named All-State trumpet.
Pettus came straight to NSU in the fall of 1981, and graduated in the spring of 1985. While there he worked in the sports information department, allowing him to keep in touch with sports he could no longer play, due to an injury his junior year in high school.
Upon graduation from NSU, he took a job at Cameron University as sports information director, and at 22 years old became the youngest SID in the state.
During his sophomore year in college, Pettus married Jana Robertson of Miami in 1983. During their four years of marriage, the couple had two children, Tiffany and Ryan. In 1989, he married Glennda Heinicki, who brought her daughter, Meghan, into the Pettus family. On their first anniversary, Pettus' wife presented him with a daughter, Lauren.
Thirty-three years later, on May 22, 2022, Glennda Pettus departed this life.
As assistant AD at NSU, Pettus is in charge of academics and also oversees the MIAA network, which is the streaming network used by NSU to stream their games live.
At the college level, athletics, and athletic director duties are a business, Pettus said. However at the NCAA Division ll, it's more student oriented than at higher levels.
"At NSU, our focus is to make sure every student athlete who comes here earns their degree," he said. "It's not something that's handed to them because they're a good athlete. They have to earn it.
"The second thing is, we try to provide as valuable and meaningful collegiate athletic experience as possible," he said.
Pettus began refereeing later than most, because he waited until his son graduated from high school. He said the reason he got into officiating was because of all the teachers and coaches NSU was producing, and he saw officiating as a way to keep in touch with many of them, and follow their careers.
"I look at refereeing as an extension of the classroom," said Pettus. "Athletics can be a vehicle that can propel students onto success in whatever they choose to do. If athletics is that vehicle that keeps them motivated, keeps them studying, and keeps them behaving well, then that's exactly what we want it to do. Officiating gives me that opportunity."
Pettus has been involved in athletics in some fashion at NSU for more than 40 years. He said the time has come for him to step aside and let the younger generation step in and take over.
"My retirement date is June 30, 2023, but I want to still be involved to the point that I can be called on to help out if need be," he said.
