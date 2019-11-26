KANSAS CITY, Missouri --- Behind Caleb Smith’s season-high 25 points, Northeastern State bounced back from its first loss of the season Tuesday by defeating Rockhurst, 78-69, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri during the MIAA Basketball Thanksgiving Challenge.
It was a spotlight win for third-year head coach Mark Downey and the RiverHawks, who move to 6-1 on the season. It’s the first time the program has reached six wins in the month of November since NSU became a member of the NCAA in 1998.
“We wanted to be a part of it,” Downey said of the matchup. “Rockhurst contacted us last year about maybe playing in the game because they wanted to get a game over here on a neutral site against a MIAA opponent, and it's a region game for us. This is a huge win for us because they're really good and are gonna win a lot of games, and it counts as a region game for us as well and so huge win.”
The RiverHawks were much better on the offensive end after suffering through their worst shooting performance of the season in Saturday’s loss at Tarleton State. They responded on Tuesday by shooting 54.5 percent overall and were 8 of 21 on 3-pointers.
“The reason we shot that well tonight is because of the shots we took,” Downey said. “We wanted to really make them guard us, we wanted to get them in a little bit of foul trouble. I don't think we got them in bad foul trouble but a little bit of it. We thought we were deeper than them, and we wanted to run our offense and make them guard us, and we got to take quick shots and for the most part I think we did a really great job.
“It was a good team win. We shared the ball, guys made important shots at the right time, and this was a game we talked about all week, what are we made of? You know what are we made of coming off a loss in a game where we didn't think we played very good defensively, How are we gonna react, how are we gonna come play. It's great to come up here and play like that and get a win in this building. Hopefully we can get more wins in this building.”
Smith scored 14 of his game-high 25 points in the second half and was one of three NSU players to finish in double figures. Junior forward Iain McLaughlin followed with a season-high 15 points, and junior guard Brad Davis chipped in with 12.
Smith was one point shy of matching a career high. The senior guard had 26 points against Lincoln on Jan. 24, 2019 at Lincoln. It was his third 20-point outing of the season and the ninth of his career.
“You know he had 20 the other night [against Tarleton State] but on 17 shots and I think he was a little quick on his trigger,” Downey said. “It felt like last year Caleb really had to score for us to be successful. If he didn't, we were gonna have a hard time winning. This year, he doesn't always have to score 25 a night for us to win, we'd like him to but he doesn't always have to do that. We talked to him about maybe not needing to look to shoot so much and just let it come to you.
“We've looked at some other teams and how their best player doesn't always score on the first time they catch it, they score on the second time or third time they catch it, and I told Caleb he took 17 shots the other night and scored 20, tonight I said you're going to have a 25-point game and only take 13 or 14 shots. Well tonight he took 14 shots and scored 25. That’s just basketball, your best players need to score to win and he's still getting comfortable with these guys.”
Smith shot 9 of 14 overall and knocked down two of his three 3-point attempts. He also went 5 of 8 from the free throw line and led NSU with nine rebounds.
“As you know, the learning process, we had a few games early and I was playing decent but not to the level I wanted to, and over the past few games I struggled with shooting,” Smith said. “I thought I did good in other areas, defensively to help my teammates out but tonight they got me the ball where I could score and I felt like I wasn't really forcing things. I was letting them come to me.”
The RiverHawks never trailed in the second half and built a 42-33 lead at the 18:48 mark after a Bradley George layup. The Hawks stormed back with a 10-1 run to get even after a Curtis Lewis basket.
But NSU made a big push after a Davis’ 3-pointer with 10:43 remaining. Starting with Davis’ basket, the RiverHawks scored 14 of the next 19 points to pull away.
Smith gave his team a 63-53 edge on a basket with 6:06 left, and the RiverHawks claimed their biggest lead (69-56) after a Daniel Dotson 3-pointer with just over five minutes showing on the clock.
Senior guard Kendrick Thompson closed with eight points and added eight rebounds for the RiverHawks, who received 24 points from its bench, 12 of those coming from Davis.
Rockhurst (2-3) was led by Quinton Curry’s 20 points. Lewis had 15 points, and Chris Hamil followed with 14. The Hawks shot 42.2 percent overall.
NSU will return home to host Southwestern Christian on Monday, Dec. 2 in a 7 p.m. tipoff at the NSU Event Center.
