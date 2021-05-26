It’s back to normal duties for the Tahlequah football program.
The Tigers completed their first spring practice since 2019 Wednesday at Doc Wadley Stadium and will attend a two-day team camp beginning Thursday in Claremore.
Football was nonexistent last spring due to COVID-19.
“Every team was in the same situation last year, so we weren’t an exception,” said Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert. “It helps to have that spring and it helps us to have the things leading up to the spring. Being young and having a bunch of guys come in that need to learn a lot, it’s an important time right now.”
Gilbert, who will be in his 10th season as head coach, has guided Tahlequah to a program-record seven consecutive playoff appearances. Chosen as a 2020 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Coach, Gilbert picked up his 50th career win in 2020 and led the Tigers to a 6-5 overall mark and 4-2 record in District 5A-4. His 2018 and 2019 teams both went 9-2.
“Everything’s gone well,” Gilbert said. “We’ve seen guys excited to be out here for the spring. It’s a long way from the season, but they’ve been excited. We’ve had young men coming up even before we started, telling coaches that they were looking forward to it and couldn’t wait to get going. It’s carried over for the two weeks we’ve been on the field.
“We’ve brought some excitement and energy every day and we feel like we’ve gotten better every day. It’s been really refreshing, especially with so many young guys that are going to have important roles, whether it be a backup role or a starting position. It was good to see, and we needed to see it.”
The Tigers will return six starters on both sides of the ball for 2021. They will have to replace OCA All-State selection and University of Central Oklahoma signee Qua’shon Leathers, as well as 5A-4 All-District selections Angel Quezada, Kobey Baker, Tanner Christian, Carson Ferguson, Shaw Thornton and Tristan Walters. Quezada was the district’s Linebacker of the Year, and Leathers was the Defensive Back of the Year.
But Tahlequah returns key elements from last year in quarterback Tyler Joice, running back Malik McMurtrey, receiver/defensive back Parker Lane, linebacker/tight end Eli McWilliams, receiver/defensive back Dylan Leep, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Luis Hernandez, fullback/defensive end Jonathan Davis, and defensive lineman Hunter Clay.
“We’ve got a good core of guys coming back that provide very good leadership for us,” Gilbert said. “They’ve got to continue to evolve and get better with their leadership abilities, but it’s been good for us so far. Those guys all have good experience and give us a good foundation. I think all of them will just continue to improve and get better. They understand what we expect and are able to go out and perform at a high level.”
Joice broke the single-season program mark for completion percentage as a first-year starter. He completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,361 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. The senior-to-be was also second on the team in rushing with 419 yards to go along with five TDs.
McMurtrey rushed for a team-high 793 yards in nine games, averaging seven yards per carry, and found the end zone 12 times as a junior. He rushed for a season-best 148 yards on just 12 carries in Tahlequah’s 37-7 win over Claremore, and had four games of 100 yards or more.
Lane is the most experienced receiver returning with the departures of Baker, Christian and Leathers. Lane, who will be a senior, had 15 receptions for 238 yards in 11 games.
McWilliams, who has offers from Tulsa, Kansas State, Utah State, Southern Methodist and New Mexico, was fourth on the team with 65 total tackles as a junior. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker led the team with four tackles for losses and posted a season-high 10 tackles against Tulsa Nathan Hale. He also finished with one quarterback sack, one interception and forced two hurries.
Leep had seven total tackles and one reception, Clay registered 24 tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss and had one fumble recovery, and Davis had four catches for 63 yards, nine tackles and one sack.
Following the team camp at Claremore, the Tigers will be at the Muskogee Passing League three times in June and on the second week of July.
