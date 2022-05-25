There’s a different level of excitement surrounding the Tahlequah football program.
The Tigers opened their first preparations for a move to Class 6A-II last week with the start of spring practice.
Tahlequah, who is coming off a 7-4 season and school-record eighth consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Brad Gilbert, closed its spring session Wednesday and will be at a two-day team camp in Claremore starting Thursday.
“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back from last year, as many as we’ve had in the last couple of years, actually,” Gilbert said. “We were so young last year, there’s still a lot of learning going on, but we’ve gotten better every day. To what extent, we don’t know, but we do believe we’ve gotten better.”
The jump to 6A-II will bring new challenges for Tahlequah.
“There’s no question that it’s going to be a little more difficult to gauge with where we’re at, because of who we’re playing and just the unknown,” Gilbert said. “The focus needs to be on ourselves, not the opponent. We need to put our best foot forward and make sure we’re doing the part we need to do to become the best that we can be.
“There’s a little excitement about it, too. It’s the excitement of the unknown. We’ll see new teams and there’s just an overall newness to everything going into next season.”
The Tigers are expected to return seven starters on both sides of the ball, but will be without key parts with the departures of quarterback Tyler Joice, running back Malik McMurtrey, it’s entire defensive front in Hunter Clay, Jonathan Davis and Aidan Glynn, linebacker Eli McWilliams and defensive back Parker Lane, who also saw time at receiver.
Joice was a two-year starter that completed 59.6 percent of his passes and threw for 1,466 yards with 19 touchdowns in 2021. He also rushed for 509 yards and added six scores on the ground.
Junior Brody Younger and sophomores Cash McAlvain and Beckett Robinson are the candidates to replace Joice. Younger was the only one of the three to get reps from behind center last season.
“Brody’s done a really good job,” Gilbert said. “There’s a lot of growth in front of him that needs to be taken for us to become who we need to be and who we can be, but he’s had a good spring. He throws a good ball and has a pretty good understanding of our offense. It needs to continue to get better.”
Josh Munoz and Darryn Spahr will be Tahlequah’s primary ball carriers and replace McMurtrey, who rushed for 832 yards and nine TDs as a senior. Munoz rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns as a junior, while Spahr finished with 353 yards and three scores as a sophomore.
The Tigers return all of their starting receivers from last year in Race Stopp, Jacob Morrison, Cale Matlock and Robinson. Stopp led the team with 40 receptions, 465 yards and five TDs as a sophomore.
Tahlequah also returns four starters — Kale Shankle, Braxton Rooster, Tate Whittmore and Dylan Stopp — on the offensive line.
The strongpoint of Tahlequah’s defense will come from its linebackers and secondary. Linebackers Mason Watkins, Jayden Moore, Brayden Northington and Munoz each saw significant snaps last year. From the inside, Watkins led the Tigers with 87 total tackles, and Moore added 62 tackles, including four for losses. On the outside, Northington posted 45 tackles, and Munoz collected 42 stops. Munoz and Watkins each had a pair of quarterback sacks.
Dylan Leep and LaSean Johnson return as cornerbacks, and Coda Bunch and Robinson are back at the safety positions. Leep led the Tigers with interceptions in his junior campaign, Bunch had 49 tackles and two interceptions, and Robinson finished with 13 tackles and one interception.
