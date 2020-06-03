Jami Springwater is going in a different direction.
Two days into summer workouts, Springwater has resigned as Keys girls head basketball coach to take a new path in her career as a reading specialist at Keys Public Schools.
“I just recently passed my exam and that’s what I ended up getting my master’s degree in,” Springwater said on Wednesday. “It’s been one of the things that I’ve always had kind of in my back pocket. I felt like it was time to step down and choose another career path. I’m still going to be around kids, and that’s the main reason I went into this profession.”
Springwater has been a program shifter since her hire in 2017.
She compiled three straight winning seasons and went 51-29 overall after the program hadn’t posted a winning season since 2010.
The Keys High School alum and 2011 Oklahoma Coaches Association and Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State selection, guided the Lady Cougars to an 18-9 mark and a second consecutive district tournament championship in her final season. The district title in 2019 was the first since 2010 when Springwater was a junior.
Springwater was an assistant for two years at Keys before taking over for Eddie Cowan.
“We were very proud of the success that the program had, that coach Springwater had,” Keys Athletic Director Steven Goss said. “We certainly feel like she laid a really good foundation for the future of Lady Cougar basketball. She won district championships the last two years. Just to see that success the last few years has definitely been a positive. I certainly wish her all the best.”
Keys returns guards Kylie Eubanks and Ashlynn Berry, as well as seniors Kristina Holmes and Alyssa Radomski in 2020-21.
Eubanks, who will be a junior, led the Lady Cougars in scoring last season with 15.6 points per game. She also averaged 6.7 rebounds and was named Co-Most Valuable Player of the Big 8 Conference. Eubanks has over 700 points in her first two years.
Berry was second on the team in scoring last season at nine points and has over 500 points in her career. The senior-to-be led the team in both assists (159) and steals (115).
“All I can tell my former players is I know they’re going to do great, good luck to them this next season, and they’re going to have a great coach,” Springwater said.
Springwater says another coaching stint isn’t out of the picture.
“I still haven’t ruled it out,” she said. “I might get some offers here pretty soon. I don’t know that, so I can’t rule that out. I know my main thing was if I was going to coach I really wanted to coach at Keys because this is where I went to school. Coaching is one of my passions. I love the game and I love to teach kids.”
