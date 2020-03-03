Seth Stacey and Shaw Thorton combined to toss a no-hitter, and Tahlequah rolled to a 15-1 win over Sequoyah in its season opener Tuesday at Sequoyah High School.
In a starting role, Stacey allowed one unearned run, struck out eight and issued a pair of walks in 4.1 innings. The senior left-hander threw 11 first-pitch strikes to the 17 batters he faced.
Thorton recorded the final two outs on just four pitches in the fifth inning.
The Tigers, under first-year head coach Bret Bouher, scored all they would need in the opening frame, pushing across five runs with the help of seven walks and an RBI single from Caleb Davis, who paced the Tigers with two hits and also led with three RBIs.
Tahlequah added three more runs in the third and completed its scoring with a seven-run fourth.
In the third, Davis brought home Tate Christian on an RBI groundout, and both Zedric Louie and Tristan King came across after Christian reached on an error.
In the seventh, King tripled to right field to score Thornton and Louie to extend the Tigers' lead to 11-1, and Davis made it 12-1 after singling to right to score Christian.
Sequoyah, who defeated Stilwell, 9-7, in its season and home opener and debut of first-year head coach Eric Kirkpatrick on Monday, got its lone run in the second when Wyatt Maxey grounded out to bring home Trenton Harris.
Indians' pitchers Maxey, Echota Hummingbird, Skylar Birdtail and Jaice Busch combined to issue 12 walks. Sequoyah also committed four errors.
The Tigers had two RBIs apiece from King, Christian and Nelijah Tatum. King's triple was the only extra-base hit.
Tahlequah will play Claremore Sequoyah in its home opener at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Sequoyah will host Pocola on Monday, March 9.
