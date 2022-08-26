STARTERS NAMED: NSU announces two-deep depth chart

Northeastern State announced its two-deep depth chart Friday, less than a week away from its season opener on the road against Emporia State.
The RiverHawks, who open against the Hornets Thursday, Sept. 1 in a 7 p.m. kickoff, are coming off a 2-9 season under head coach J.J. Eckert.
The offense will be guided by starting quarterback Grant Elerick. Elerick, a Stroud High School product, started in nine games as a freshman last year and completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,109 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. Jacob Frazier and Ben Ward are both listed as backup quarterbacks on the depth chart. Frazier threw for 647 yards with three TDs in eight games a year ago, while Ward added 164 yards with one passing score in six games.
Joining Elerick in the backfield will be junior running back Isaiah Davis, who played in all 11 games last season. Davis rushed for 346 yards on 85 carries (4.1 yards per carry) with four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 129 yards with a pair of TDs. Redshirt freshman Jy Young is listed behind Davis at the tailback position.
Elerick’s top targets at the receiver positions will be sophomore Claude Williams, junior Dashawn Williams and sophomore Malik Antwine. Freshman Dean Odom gets the starting nod at tight end. Dashawn is the returning leader of the group. He logged 42 receptions for 381 yards in 2021. Antwine had 29 catches for 338 yards. Other receivers — freshman Eli Edmonds, freshman Devin Blayney and redshirt freshman Loren Kirk — have no experience. Sophomore Ty Pettaway will be Odom's backup at tight end.
Sophomore Logan Furnish and redshirt freshman Beau Curry will be NSU’s starting tackles, while redshirt freshman Ty Earp will get the nod at right guard and sophomore Quentin Thomas will line up on the left side. Redshirt freshman Matthew Harker will be the starting center. Furnish, who played in seven games last season, is the lone starter with any experience for the RiverHawks. Other tackles on the two-deep are freshman Aiden Crawford and sophomore Eli Steele. The other guards are redshirt freshmen Draven Ybarra and junior Neil Mott. Backing up Harker at center is redshirt freshman Kerlose Ruzek.
Defensively, the RiverHawks return three veterans on the defensive front — defensive tackles Jamie Cortez and Chris Lee, and defensive end Blake Corn. The trio played in all 11 games last year. Cortez recorded 16 total tackles, including four for losses, and had two quarterback sacks. Lee posted 33 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for losses and two sacks, and Corn had 19 stops with 4.5 tackles for losses, and led the team with 3.5 quarterback sacks. Senior Shaakr Smith will line up opposite of Corn at the other defensive end spot. Others on the two-deep include defensive tackles Kyron Kidd and Antonio Johnson, and defensive ends Jarveon Williams and Daymiko Warren.
Isaac Little and Tre Hampton will be the starting linebackers, while John Joseph will be at the nickel spot. Hampton played in all 11 games last year, recording 45 total tackles, including four for losses. Little had 43 tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery. Joseph had nine tackles and a pass breakup in nine games. Dalton Crumbley and D.J. Harris are the other linebackers listed, and Kendrick Juniel is listed behind Joseph.
Senior Dawandrick Crockett returns as an experienced cornerback, and junior Nate Bryant will start at the other corner position. Crockett collected 24 tackles, had six pass breakups and one fumble recovery in 2021. Juniors Jordan Lamotte and Johnny Dean will be at the safety positions. Lamotte had 42 tackles and one interception in 10 games last year. Backups at cornerback are Amarion Partee and Lakedrick Holmes. The other safeties are Ramsey Turnage and Juwan Dancy.
Sophomore Tyler Crawford will handle the kicking and punting duties. As the kicker last season, Crawford was good on four of his nine field goal attempts and had a long of 42 yards. This will be his first year as the punter.
Deshawn Williams and Crockett will handle the kick and punt return duties.
