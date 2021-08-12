STARTING OVER: It’s open competition for the NSU defense

Fall camp is a new starting point for the Northeastern State football program.
The RiverHawks had a muted 2020 due to COVID-19 that followed a winless 2019 season in head coach J.J. Eckert’s first year.
Defensive coordinator Michael Conrad, who joined Eckert’s staff in 2019, is hitting the reset button across the board.
There isn’t a depth chart in sight.
“We’re still sorting through some of that,” Conrad said Thursday. “We’ve got some guys returning that have played a lot of snaps for us and have been here for a little bit. We’re still identifying where everybody’s going to fit.
“With where things stand right now, there is no depth chart, and that’s what we’ve reiterated to the defense as a whole. Everyone’s competing for a job. There’s no returning starter. Everyone’s trying to earn the opportunity to get on the field daily, and that’s the best part of training camp. There’s some true competition, and that’s the good thing we’ve got going this year.”
Bryce Brown and Blake Corn are two players on defense that figure to make an impact. They’re experiencing their first fall camp, although they’ve been in the program since 2020.
The duo got some meaningful snaps through scrimmages and an exhibition against Tarleton State last March.
Corn was a catalyst at defensive end against Tarleton State, recording 10 total tackles, had an interception and was in on a quarterback sack.
“I think it’s been good,” Corn said of the defense in the early stages of fall camp. “We’ve had a lot of energy, pursuit’s pretty good. We’re still working on stuff like missed assignments, so we’ve got a lot of work still to do.”
“It feels good to be out here. It was definitely weird not being able to do it last year, so it’s been nice to be out here the last two days. We’ve been ready to go this whole summer.”
Brown, who played at Oklahoma State for three seasons prior to his arrival, also had an interception against Tarleton State and logged eight tackles.
“I love it, I love it,” Brown said of fall camp. “We’re getting some depth now, and I love the competition. Everybody’s pulling for one another and I just love the environment. I like Coach Conrad and what he’s doing. I think we’re going to have a strong defense this year.”
The RiverHawks’ season opener is Saturday, Sept. 4 against Emporia State in a 6 p.m. start at Doc Wadley Stadium.
A new experience in tailgating: NSU fans will have an opportunity to reserve a tailgating area in a new gameday experience in 2021.
The area is located in the paved parking lot adjacent to Seminary Avenue and Gable Field. The cost is $5 per game, or $30 or the season with parking included. For more information, call 918-444-3959, or email at mulcahy@nsuok.edu.
“I think it goes back to the vision of what we want to try and create,” NSU head coach J.J. Eckert said. “The big vision is making sure that we get more than a game and more of a game day event.
“I truly believe that the introduction of the new tailgating area called “The Landing” will allow RiverHawk fans to gather together and enjoy Saturdays in the fall. Each spot is adjacent to a grassy area and the field, giving fans the opportunity to set up tents, lawn chairs, grills, games and more. This is a great way to grow the tailgating atmosphere at NSU.”
The RiverHawks open their season Sept. 4 against Emporia State in a 6 p.m. kickoff. Other home games include Pittsburg State (Sept. 18, 6 p.m.), Central Missouri (Oct. 2, 2 p.m.), Central Oklahoma (Oct. 7, 7 p.m.), Northwest Missouri (Oct. 23, 1 p.m.), and Fort Hays State (Nov. 6, 1 p.m.).
