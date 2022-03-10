STARTING STRONG: Lady Tigers add two more easy wins Thursday

Tahlequah whacked Bartlesville for the third and fourth times Thursday with convincing 17-1 and 15-2 victories in Bartlesville.
The Lady Tigers, who defeated the Lady Bruins 17-2 and 23-13 in a home doubleheader Tuesday to begin the season, are 4-0 under head coach Chris Ray.
In Thursday's opener, Tahlequah scored six of its runs in the second inning to give pitcher Maddy Parish a seven-run cushion to work with. Parish gave up her only run during the third and allowed just five hits while striking out two.
Senior Hailey Enlow paced the lineup with four hits and six RBIs. Enlow had a three-run homer in the third inning and an RBI double that sparked a three-run fourth. She delivered RBI singles in the first and fifth innings.
Lexi Hannah, Mia Allen and Jersey Retzloff each finished with three hits for the Lady Tigers. Retzloff had a two-run double during the fifth and a two-run single in the fourth. Jayley Ray, Charlea Cochran, Parish and Jordan Bread finished with two hits apiece.
In the nightcap, Parish allowed two earned runs on eight hits and recorded a pair of strikeouts.
"Maddy pitched very well in the windy conditions today," Ray said. "Defensively, we turned four double plays on the infield and the only real negative defensively was three errors at shortstop in the two games. The outfield played well in the windy conditions."
The Lady Tigers scored six runs in both the fifth and seventh innings to take control. Hannah and Ray provided the punch from the top of the lineup with a combined four hits and six RBIs. Hannah led with three hits and had a two-run double in the seventh. Ray also delivered a two-run double in the seventh. Hannah and Ray had three RBIs apiece.
Allen, Enlow, Retzloff, Bread and Loren Walker each collected two hits. Allen and Enlow both knocked in a pair of runs.
"Offensively, we played fine in the first game, but in the second game it took us four innings to get it going," Ray said. "The bottom three in our order accounted for half our runs in the second game."
The Lady Tigers will be off until March 18 when they play Preston, Okemah and Hominy in the Okemah Festival. They return home to take on Pryor and Stilwell on March 22.
