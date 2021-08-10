PRYOR — Chris Ray is off to his best start as a head coach at Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers defeated both Piedmont and Pryor Tuesday in fastpitch softball action at the Pryor Festival to start the season 3-0 under Ray, who is now in year four.
In the nightcap against Pryor, Hailey Enlow set the table to break a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh. The senior first baseman led off with a double to left field on a 1-2 offering, and pinch runner Jersey Retzloff eventually scored on a passed ball for the game’s lone run.
“That was a big hit for us,” Ray said. “Once Hailey got that hit, their pitcher lost her composure, and that’s the same kid we beat twice in the regionals last year, and she’s gotten better.”
Junior Mikah Vann advanced both Retzloff and Loren Walker, who was hit by a pitch, into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt before Retzloff crossed home plate on the passed ball.
Vann sparkled in the pitcher’s circle, tossing a complete-game shutout. The left-hander, who retired the final nine batters she faced, allowed just two hits, struck out four and issued just one walk in seven innings.
“She changed speeds really well and when they put the ball in play we made plays behind her,” Ray said. “We got what we expected from her.”
The Lady Tigers, who opened their season Monday with an 8-6 road win over Sand Springs, defeated Piedmont, 6-4, earlier Tuesday.
“We’re finding different ways to win right now,” Ray said. “We’ve just got to keep plugging along. We’ve got to show up tomorrow and have about a good hour and a half practice and go home and rest.”
Tahlequah was limited to two hits in the win over Pryor, the other coming from senior shortstop Lexi Hannah, who had a bunt single during the sixth inning.
Against Piedmont, the Lady Tigers were led offensively by Hannah and Mia Allen, who had two hits apiece. Paisley Qualls, who left the game with an injury during the sixth, knocked in a pair of runs — her fourth and fifth RBIs of the season.
Tahlequah quickly overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second inning with three runs and took the lead for good at 5-3 with a two-run fourth.
“Sand Springs did the same thing on us,” Ray said. “The minute we kind of got our backs up against the wall, we responded. That’s always good. When you get punched in the mouth, you want kids who punch right back.”
In the second, the Lady Tigers were sparked by a bunt single from Allen that scored Enlow and a Retzloff groundout that pushed across Amelia Miller.
Qualls drove in a pair of runs during the fourth on a single to center field that scored Allen and Retzloff.
Junior Jayley Ray pitched for the first time in her high school career and earned the win. In a starting role, Ray allowed four runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings. Ray finished with three strikeouts and walked two.
“She settled in after that second inning,” Ray said. “We made a couple of errors behind her that let them have a couple of runs. But I thought she settled in and changed speeds well. She kept us in the game and gave us a chance.”
Ray also knocked in Tahlequah’s final run in the fifth on single to right field that plated Hannah.
In relief, Vann gave up one hit and registered three strikeouts in 1.2 innings.
Tahlequah will resume play Friday and Saturday at the Broken Arrow Tournament.
