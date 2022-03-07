VERDIGRIS -- The Sequoyah Lady Indians and the Kansas Lady Comets were both in a do-or-die situation Saturday night in the 3A Area consolation championship game in Verdigris. After 32 grueling minutes of play, the Lady Indians had prevailed, 42-36, and gained a berth in the state playoffs next week.
"We don't know when we play, where we play, or who we play," Sequoyah Coach Justin Brown said. "We'll find all that out tomorrow (Sunday)".
The game was nip and tuck throughout most of the way, with nine lead changes in the game, and very few long runs by either team.
The Lady Indians managed to claw their way to a 10-8 lead by the end of the first period, byt Kansas fired back in the second to regain the lead and take a 20-19 advantage into the dressing room at halftime.
"I told our kids I was satisfied with where we were," Brown said. "We were down one, and we'd made some mistakes defensively, gave up some things we shouldn't have.
"I challenged them to be a little bit more aggressive on the defensive end, and that the offensive end would take care of itself," he said.
"I was really proud of how they responded," he said.
The lead changed hands three times in the third quarter, until, with about two minutes left in the period, a short, pull-up jumper by Annaston Brown gave the Lady Indians a 27-26 lead.
They never looked back after that. The lead slowly expanded to as much as 10 midway through the fourth stanza, but the Lady Comets wouldn't go away. They kept trimming away at the Sequoyah girls, but the Lady Indians were determined, and held on for the six point victory.
A few days ago, Coach Brown was bemoaning the fact that only two girls scored. Tonight, it almost happened again. With the exception of a lone free throw late in the game, the only two Lady Indians to put points on the board were Annaston Brown and Harley Culie, with 21 and 20 points, respectively.
"It was a good game," Coach Brown said. "Our kids are resilient, they just keep fighting, and they find a way.
"It's kinda crazy how it works out scoring," he went on. "The other night, only two scored, and we lost. Tonight, just about two scored, and we won.
"We spread the floor a little bit," he said. "We're trying to conserve a little bit. This was our fourth game in five days, so we're definitely a bit tired, and so we spread the gaps."
