Tahlequah rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat Pryor, 5-4, in nine innings Friday afternoon in a Class 5A Regional Tournament champioship game and advanced to the state tournament for a fourth straight year.
The Lady Tigers, led by another gutsy outing from senior pitcher Bailey Jones and a three-hit performance from junior first baseman Hailey Enlow, will go into next week’s state tournament at 20-16. It’s the third consecutive trip to state under head coach Chris Ray.
Friday’s championship moment was particially special this time for Ray with everything Tahlequah has been dealt. The Lady Tigers lost two senior starters at the beginning of the season and then were forced into a two-week COVID-19 quaratine at a time when they were starting to hit their stride.
“This bunch, you’ve seen it the last two weeks, they’ve been in tiebreaker game after tiebreaker game against good quality competition, and they just don’t give up,” Ray said. “To be playing that many young kids and do this, it’s pretty special. When those seniors checked it in, I threw those freshmen in the lineup and told them they’re going to have to grow up. They’ve done that and over the last or so we’ve started to hit our stride.”
Freshman Madi Matthews brought home freshman courtesy runner Jersey Retzloff for the game-winning run in the ninth when she legged out an infield single back to the pitcher with two outs and the bases loaded. Nevaeah Moreno got Tahlequah on track with a two-out single to right field, Jayley Ray was then intentionally walked and Paisley Qualls was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Pryor, who put Tahlequah in a big hole with a four-run fourth, finishes its season at 17-18. Pryor blanked Tulsa Memorial, 19-0, in Friday’s elimination game.
Jones, much like Thursday night against Pryor, pushed aside a rough patch and tossed five straight scoreless innings after the fourth. She retired eight consecutive batters at one point while the Lady Tigers chipped away at Pryor’s lead.
“First thought is the girl [Jones] in the circle,” Ray said. “She’s got a lot of guts. She threw two really good ball games when she could’ve easily folded her tent. She didn’t give them any more after the four runs.”
“It feels amazing,” Jones said. “Being a senior defintely helped. These girls did amazing. I feel once we got down, we got right back up and never stopped fighting. We played hard and even though we got down in the dugout, we got right back up.”
Jones went all nine innings, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits. She recorded two strikeouts and issued one walk.
“Mixing my pitches up and keeping them off balance was the key,” Jones said. “My changeup worked really well this year.”
Enlow, who went 3 for 5 with a run scored, got Tahlequah even in the home-half of the seventh with a one-out RBI triple to left that scored Mia Allen. Allen got the Lady Tigers to within 4-3 when she reached on an error, allowing LexiHannah to score.
Tahlequah scored its first run in the fourth when freshman Charlea Cochran singled to right and drove home Enlow.
The Lady Tigers received two-hit performances from Hannah, Moreno and Ray and finished with 12 hits as a team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.