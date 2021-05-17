Shady Grove Boys Track ORES Division 3 State Champions: L to R Coach Scott Owens, Josiah Robbins, Aidan Schmitt, Duke Parker, Brayden Rodriquez, Cody Botts (not pictured).
featured
State champs: Shady Grove boys track team wins ORES Division III state championship
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TULSA [mdash] age 60. Welder. Died May 2nd in Tulsa, OK. Graveside services May 18th at 1:00pm at Johnson Prairie Cemetery in Moody, OK. Visitation May 17th from 10:00am until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 36. IT Specialist. Died May 6th in Tulsa, OK. Memorial Services May 17th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH - Norman "Shrimp" Fisher, 91, retired pawn shop owner transitioned May 9, 2021. Services 11:00 am May 15, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- URGENT: Stabbing victim airlifted to hospital; police searching for suspect
- Hulbert coach present during racist comments officially gone
- UPDATE: Two contractors killed in dam explosion
- UPDATE: Stabbing victim identified; motive undetermined
- THS names top 3 percent of Class of 2021
- UPDATE: Two area men traopped after dam explosion
- One from area killed, others injured in weekend crashes
- SHERIFF’S BEAT 5-14-21: Heroin, meth pop up again in busts
- POLICE BEAT 5-12-21: Man arrested after breaking into vehicles
- UKB objects to tribal, state compact bill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.