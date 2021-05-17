State champs: Shady Grove boys track team wins ORES Division III state championship

Shady Grove Boys Track ORES Division 3 State Champions: L to R Coach Scott Owens, Josiah Robbins, Aidan Schmitt, Duke Parker, Brayden Rodriquez, Cody Botts (not pictured).

