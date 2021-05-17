STATE CHAMPS: THS girls 4x800 relay team claims title, another school record

Tahlequah brought home a state championship and four new school records Saturday at the Class 5A OSSAA Track & Field State Championships at Ardmore High School.
Lily Couch, McKenna Hood, Emma Maxwell and Tatum Havens won a title in the 4x800 meter relay and for the third time this year, broke the previous school record that was set in 2007.
Couch, Hood, Maxwell and Havens ran a 9:58.35 on Saturday. Their previous best this season was a 10:00.85 set at Metro Lakes Conference Championships. Couch ran a 2:26 to start the relay, Hood extended the Lady Tigers lead over Coweta by running a 2:29, Maxwell followed with a 2:34, and Havens closed with a 2:28. They finished almost 10 seconds ahead of Coweta, who ended with a 10:08.48.
“I’m so proud of that bunch,” said Tahlequah coach Elzy Miller, who was inducted into the Oklahoma Cross Country and Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday. “They had a goal and they went out and achieved it. It starts with your lead off runner and then your anchor has to bring it home, and Tatum did that for us. Every one of them did their job.”
The Lady Tigers, who finished fifth in the team standings behind Ardmore, Bishop McGuinness, Lawton Eisenhower and Sapulpa, won the academic state championship.
Couch finished second in two individual events and set a new school record in the 800 meter run. The junior was second in the 800 with a time of 2:22.97, trailing Shawnee’s Kailey Henry (2:22.59), and second in the 1600 with a 5:27.76, finishing behind Piedmont’s Jillian Crawford (5:25.59). The previous school record in the 800 meter was a 2:24.13 set by Misti White in 2004.
Sophomore Emily Morrison set a new school mark in the prelim of the 100 meter hurdles where she placed fourth in the finals with a 16.28. Morrison’s record time of 16.16 in the prelims broke Susan Firovanti’s mark set in 1982.
Tahlequah’s other school record was set by Abigail Johnson in the pole vault event. Johnson, a freshman, reached 9-00.00 and finished ninth in the standings.
The Lady Tigers had four other events that earned them points in the team standings.
Havens was eighth in the 800 meter, finishing with a time of 2:30.67, Hood was third in the 1600 meter with a 5:27.82, Hood was fifth in the 3200 meter with a 12:13.35, and Morrison was third in the high jump with a 5-02.00.
The Tigers were led by two fifth place finishes. The 4x800 meter relay team (Blaine Jones, Trae Baker, Eddie Barnes and Eric Burns) was fifth with a time of 8:30.82, and Baker was fifth in the 800 meter run with a 2:01.91.
Burns gave Tahlequah points in the 800 meter as well, finishing eighth with a time of 2:03.41. Sophomore Seth Burney placed sixth in the 110 meter hurdles with a 16.83.
