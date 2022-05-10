Trae Baker led the Tahlequah track team with a pair of regional championships Saturday in Jenks.
The Tigers, who finished fourth as a team with 61 points, also received a regional title from Jack McKee.
Baker, a sophomore, won the 800 meter and 1600 meter events and will compete in three events in the Class 6A Track and Field State Championships on Friday and Saturday in Ardmore. He ran a 1:58.78 in the 800 and had a time of 4:38.45 in the 1600.
“Trae had the best day he’s ever had,” Tahlequah coach David Spears said. “He’s getting ready to come into his own. He’s really learning how to train and how to cool down. He’s a mature athlete, has a great attitude, and his work ethic is second to none. His best years are ahead of him.”
McKee, a senior, ran a 10:38.18 to take top honors in the 3200 meter run.
The Tigers 4x800 meter relay team — Eric Burns, Jaxon Stickels, McKee and Baker — finished second with a time of 8:18.30 and qualified for state. Freshman Jacob Tiger finished third in the 3200 meter run at 10:49.75 and advanced to state.
“I’m proud of these guys for hooking up and representing Tahlequah pretty well,” Spears said. “We were really close to winning the 4x800.”
The Tahlequah girls, who finished third in the team standings with 73 points, were paced by Abigail Johnson’s regional title in the pole vault. Johnson broke a school record with a result of 9-09.00.
The 4x400 meter relay team — Lola Brownfield, Lily Couch, Tatum Havens and McKenna Hood — and the 4x800 meter relay team — Hood, Havens, Tori Pham and Couch — both qualified for state. The 4x400 finished third with a time of 4:11.63, and the 4x800 closed with a 10:34.84 to finish second.
Additional qualifiers for the Lady Tigers were Emily Morrison and Couch in the high jump event, and Couch in the 800 meter run. Morrison was fifth in the high jump with a 5-02.00, and Couch followed in sixth with a 5-00.00. Couch ran a 2:26.18 in the 800 to finish in fourth place.
“We competed and had a good finish,” said Tahlequah girls coach Elzy Miller. “I’m happy with where we finished. We would’ve liked to have had more qualifiers, but I thought we did well. The coaching staff appreciated the effort of our kids.”
