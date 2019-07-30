Stayathome inks with Tabor College

Alli Stayathome was unsure if she wanted to play basketball beyond her senior year in high school.
But things changed over the course of the summer for the former Tahlequah standout.
Stayathome decided to explore options in continuing her playing career after participating in the Oklahoma Native American Girls Basketball All-State Game at Bacone College in June.
Tabor College is glad she did.
She signed a letter of intent to play with the Bluejays on Tuesday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Stayathome, a combo guard, would have been a four-year starter for Tahlequah head coach David Qualls if not for a severe injury she suffered during the summer prior to her junior year.
“We’re just really thrilled that she decided she wanted to play,” said Tabor head coach Shawn Reed. “Sometimes when people go through a major injury I think there’s just so some doubt that creeps into their mind. Coming back from an ACL is not an easy thing. I think you have to kind of get through that a little bit. We’re very thankful she did because she can flat out play.”
“At first I didn’t want to play,” Stayathome said. “But I went to play in the Indian All-State game and I hadn’t played since maybe March. I kind of missed it actually and my mom told me it doesn’t hurt to give it a try.
“They [Tabor] kept texting me after I told them I didn’t want to play and it was the only school that had been texting me since so why not take a chance and go after it.”
Stayathome, who also played in the Oklahoma Coaches Association Girls Basketball All-State Game last week at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, averaged over 10 points in her career with the Lady Tigers and formed a backcourt as good as any — along with standout point guard Delaney Nix — in Tahlequah’s run to the Class 5A State Tournament semifinals in 2017.
In her final season, she averaged 9.8 points and led the team in assists (115), steals (73) and shot a team-high 41.5 percent from 3-point territory. Stayathome was an All-Metro Lakes Conference first team selection after helping lead THS to a 19-8 overall record.
“She’s another All-Stater for us and had a great career,” Qualls said. “She was just a huge asset for our program and we knew that from day one she was going to be a great player for us.
“A lot comes naturally to her that’s hard to teach other girls at the high school level. She’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached, and coming back from her knee injury and running the point for the first time was just huge for us.”
Her standout performance as a senior came on the road against Collinsville where she recorded a triple-double (19 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists).
“She instinctively does some things that are really hard to coach,” Reed said. “Like things can go awry and kind of crazy, and she doesn’t panic. She finds a way through tough situations. Just her natural ability to play the game and make adjustments, I noticed that on film right away. Obviously her ability to shoot the basketball is important, but she’ll play at both ends of the court.”
Stayathome was the 10th player in program history to earn All-State honors. Nix did so in 2018 and was the first to accomplish the honor since 2003.
“She can play either guard position,” Reed said. “We have a lot of needs at the guard positions and she’ll have the opportunity to possibly play some at the one. I know this was the first year she played the point here at Tahlequah, but she’s so heady and naturally smart as a player I think she can do both for us.”
Tabor, an NAIA school located in Hillsboro, Kansas, went 28-4 overall under Reed last season. The Bluejays won both the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships.
From a major setback to a position change going into her final year, Stayathome fought through adversity and now finds herself on the next level.
“New experiences helped me grow into the player I am today,” she said.
“She’ll go on and have a great career at Tabor,” Qualls said.
