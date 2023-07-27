Going into this season there might not be much expectations for the Northeastern RiverHawks after getting picked last in both the media and coaches poll for the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
While outsiders are not expecting much from this year’s NSU squad, those internally have reasons to be optimistic. A revamped defense and older squad should help out, but NSU Head Coach J.J. Eckert thinks that this team will be able to make strides during the upcoming campaign.
“I was proud of the steps we made this spring,” said Eckert. “We did a good job of taking the things we learned in the fall of 2022. Not just on the field but on the leadership side.”
Bringing in players during the offseason can make or break a team once the season starts and Eckert sees this.
“It goes back to recruiting the right people,” said Eckert. “I think we have done a good job of recruiting high-level young men that fit NSU and Tahlequah well and want to be a part of RiverHawk football. When you look at it, it gives a lot of hope where we have been but where we have grown as a program.”
Over the summer the RiverHawks have been putting in the work without their coaches to monitor what is happening. Having a more mature roster this year has ensured that players are putting in the work throughout the offseason.
“More reps get us better. When we get in a game we will be better,” said Jean. “This year with the defense I feel like we will be quicker since we know everything and have it down pat.”
As a junior, Jean was a contributing member of the secondary. As a junior, Jean recorded 58 tackles, 41 of which were solo. Jean also added two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.
The former All-MIAA defensive back, Jean has been a part of the group of seniors that has been helping push the RiverHawks forward not only on the field but in the weight room.
“I am really excited that we have some guys that are more confident they know they have worked hard and made a lot of strides on the field and the weight room,” said Eckert.
“It gives you the chance to be successful. As a football team, you want to have that mental weapon of confidence of being a good football team.”
Having over 40 upperclassmen is going to benefit a team that limped to a 1-10 finish last season. But with not only more experienced players but transfers, NSU looks like they can take the next step forward in 2023.
“I think the biggest thing it changes is that you have people that have been in those moments,” said Eckert.
“They know what it takes to be a student-athlete. We need to do the little things to win but on the leadership side, it sticks out. When you have that opportunity expectations change. You don’t have to show them how to lead they already know what to do.”
For one RiverHawk this season is a blessing. With the program since 2018, tight end Tre Currin missed the season due to injury.
While an injury is never something one wants, Currin saw it as a blessing in disguise.
“I was honestly blessed with how it worked out. By the grace of god I have another year to play,” said Currin.
“I am just taking it all in. It is my last time to potentially play football. Curring I am trying to bring my guys in and making sure everyone is together.”
The RiverHawks will hit the field for the first time on Aug. 4. NSU’s first game is at 6 p.m. at home against Fort Hayes State on Aug. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.