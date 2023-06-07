One year ago Booyah Fighting’s Melissa Drywater had an idea. That idea was to start a summer boxing camp in Tahlequah.
Her first year was successful enough with 10 kids signing up to learn the fine tunings of boxing and the conditioning that goes into it. This year the number of campers has skyrocketed to 26, with enough interest to do another camp once the first one has wrapped up.
Drywater saw a hole in the community that she could fill.
“I started this because there are not a whole lot of fun constructive things to do around here in the area over the summer. I wanted to provide something for my community,” said Drywater. “There are a lot of good kids who are bored over the summer with a lot of time and not a lot of resources. I developed this camp and it is a legit real training program. I wanted to make a training program that was age appropriate for the youth to improve their fitness, confidence, for self-esteem, but also make it recreational but also make it fun, and educational”
Lasting six weeks, campers will be put through the wringer by Drywater and some of her older fighters. During the camps kids are going on runs, learn foot and head drills, and strength training, and will get the chance to spar towards the end of the camp.
At the moment the campers are four weeks into the camp and will step into Drywater’s new outdoor ring next week.
“This is time specific, sport-specific, and definitely intense but most importantly it is age-appropriate training,” said Drywater. “That comes from my experience in striking sports and becoming a licensed coach working with a variety of age levels. We are training cardiovascular, specific drills, and training like a real fighter.”
The camp is broken up into two sections, kids ages seven through 12 start earlier in the day with the 13 through 17-year-olds starting after. The older kids are doing some more intense training which includes weight lifting while the younger kids stay a little more dialed back.
Drywater is even holding a weightlifting meet for the older kids with different weight classes and the chance to win a medal for first through third place.
“Their camp is a little bit more technical. Most of the kids in that camp are already athletes, they already have the cognitive side of sports,” said Drywater on the older group. “It is a little more technical training, I do spar with them so I understand their skill level and if they understand the sport.”
The camp has been a success thus far with demand forcing Drywater to start a second six-week camp starting July 4 and ending August 10.
“I have gotten that feedback from the kids and the parents that they are having so much fun with this,” said Drywater. “They are realizing they are capable and they do have self-motivation. They are training like a real fighter but making it fun.”
With the interest that Drywater has been receiving, she has big plans for the program in the future. Each year the camp gets bigger and bigger and this year the biggest upgrade has been the recent installation of the outdoor ring.
Looking ahead Drywater wants to make this into an after-school program, that not only helps kids work on their boxing skills but is educational in some way.
“Parents like my teaching style, I really take pride in being a mentor not just a coach,” said Drywater. “I want to turn this into an after-school program and turn this into an education too. I have been thinking of different ways to encourage reading skills.”
In the immediate future, Drywater is looking for two boxers to award scholarships to. This will cover the fees for their training, gear, and boxing license. She says that she is looking for two hungry boxers ages 13-17 to start their boxing careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.