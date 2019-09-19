The final Bassmaster Elite Series Tournament of the 2019 regular season started took play at Thursday morning on Lake Tenkiller’s Chicken Creek Ramp in Cookson.
The best of the best were in attendance and all of them wanting to win on Tenkiller, which features a rare and challenging 16-inch minimum length limit for largemouth and smallmouth bass. This is one of the toughest rules in any tournament and will challenge the pros to even catch the daily allowed limit of five fish allowed.
Since this is the last regular season tournament a lot of the pros are also focused on finishing strong enough to move up in the overall points standings as well. The purse of $100,000 will be awarded to the Toyota Anger of the Year Championship (AOY) points race winner. Going into this tournament Scott Canterbury was 19 points ahead of the pack with a total of 679 points. The post season tournament at Lake St. Claire will be the end of the points race where the overall champion will be crowned.
After the weigh in at Chicken Creek Ramp this afternoon Stetson Blaylock leads at 5/15lb 9 ounces. Caleb Sumrall follows in second at 5/14lb 9 ounces, Kyle Monti (5/14lb 4 ounces) is third, Jesse Tacoronte (5/14lb 3 ounces) is fourth, and Carl Jocumsen (5/13lb 11 ounces) stands fifth.
Out of a field of 72 that competed, 33 did not catch the daily limit of five bass which most attributed to a combination of the 16-inch minimum length rule and the weather not being optimal.
For anglers, the weather is as important of a factor as their gear when it comes to a successful day of tournament bass fishing. Thursday the weather was not the best but the forecast tomorrow calls for rain and a high of 77 degrees on Friday.
Luke Palmer, from Colgate, was asked if he was going to change anything.
“I hope so,” he said. “I’ve kinda actually only had two baits in my hand all week. I’m gonna switch up I’m probably gonna put about four rods on the deck tomorrow to accompany the wind and hopefully a little bit of rain and hopefully come out and you know they bite better and get a big sack tomorrow.“
The hot weather, lack of clouds, and little to no wind all made each angler have to grind all day and most of the field did not limit out. The length restriction was mentioned as well as the fact that the dam has been open enough to cause the lake level to fall everyday. With a forecast of rain and clouds for tomorrow everyone was optimistic about their ability to limit tomorrow.
“Man, I’d like to say it’s gonna help me but, with that being said … it depends on what they do... the water level, and it’s all about bait fish right now,” Oklahoma native Dale Hightower said. If you can find the baitfish that’s where the bass are you just wanna follow those, keep your head down and just grind it out.“
Hightower was one of the anglers that had a cameraman onboard all day filming as he attempted to get his limit but ended up catching only three keepers.
“You know, it didn’t really phase me at all,” Hightower said. “Started out I was a little nervous ‘cause I wasn’t for sure how the day was gonna go, then right off the bat it just blew up and I started catching ‘em. That can ease your mind a whole lot. When you get your first two or three in the boat real quick like that you get to calm down and your nerves calm down and you can slow down and then the day goes a whole lot better.“
Palmer’s family was at the weigh-in cheering him on.
“You know this is the first time all year that I didn’t have to use Google Maps to get to the lake,” Palmer said. “It is fine, I’m still two and a half hours away. It is nice to come to a place you know somewhat and you can get around at least. I’ve enjoyed that part of it … I hope to come out and get a little hometown cooking tomorrow.”
