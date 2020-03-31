Steven Goss compares outbreak to past crises

Keys Athletic Director Steven Goss likens the grisly events of today with the two deadliest wars of the past century.
He's never seen havoc like what the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.
"This whole scenario has been surreal. The only thing close to this historically with the world wide impact would be World War I and World War II generations ago," Goss said on Tuesday. "The empty hallways and parking lots at the school building and the lack of sports worldwide is something nobody could have imagined even a month ago. All that being said, I do believe it is our responsibility as a society to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC."
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's cancellations -- the announcement was made on March 26 -- didn't interfere with the Cougars and Lady Cougars basketball teams, but they have discontinued spring sports -- baseball, girls soccer, track and golf.
"I knew the OSSAA would really try to finish the state basketball tournament so once it was called off I knew that spring sports could be in danger," Goss said. "It is truly sad to drive past our baseball field and see how pristine it looks with the deep green grass and know that we cannot play on it."
"We had both basketball teams in the area tournament so that caused our spring sports to start later than the calendar allows because athletes were still in basketball (we also had student athletes qualify for state powerlifting and they were not able to compete)," Goss said. "We also felt the impact in non athletic activities as well, we had a Speech and Debate team that was likely to be a state champion as well as students in Choir, FFA and FCCLA that were not able to compete. We have returning state qualifiers in track and golf, our soccer team won their first match against a 5A school, our baseball team was starting eight freshmen and sophomores, this had a chance to really be a spring that continued the fine athletic season we have had this year. I truly feel for the players and coaches of all the spring activities, you train and prepare and you never get your chance to shine."
Spring football will also be impacted. It's a particularly tough situation for Goss, who just helped hire Collinsville assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Adam Hass on March 11, just one day before the OSSAA originally announced postponements.
"I have had many conversations with Coach Hass and he is really disappointed in not being able to meet all the players and families face to face and not being able to have spring football," Goss said. "He has tried to reach out to players and families by setting up a Remind Group for his football players, as well as introducing himself on social media.
"I am very glad we were able to get our hiring process complete before this pandemic, but it does still put Coach Hass and his staff in a precarious situation of not being able to get his program going as we all intended. The truth of the matter is that at least we are all in the same position, as a coach you always worry about what your rival is doing and how they are getting an advantage and we are all dealing with this situation the same in that all facilities are closed."
Goss hopes things can be cleared up by the middle of May, but he's doubtful.
"I originally hoped for a sense of normalcy to begin around the middle of May and then allowing all the spring activities to take place in late May and early June but I now think that is unrealistic," he said. "I think the best case scenario would be that the month of July would look like the month of June in years past. That is to say, there would be team camps and leagues for all the sports in the month of July. I would assume if this was the case the OSSAA would waive the dead period around July 4 for this year only. I know that would not be ideal, but it would allow coaches and players to get ready for their seasons as they have in previous seasons."
There's also the heartbreak for the senior student-athletes at Keys.
"My heart truly breaks, I can't imagine being a senior student athlete or parent," Goss said. "It is truly devastating to take away their moments they have waited so long for. Something we are doing is a "Senior Spotlight" on all of our social media--this is posting a picture and a brief biography of our senior competitors. We truly value our Class of 2020 and we know this will be a senior year nobody will ever forget, but we know that all these seniors would ask is to compete like all classes before them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.