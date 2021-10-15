The Sequoyah Football Indian Football went down to Stigler for a 67-6 district loss Thursday Night.
The Stigler Football Stadium celebrated their Senior Night Festivities with an onslaught of fireworks. Then the game started with more Stigler Fireworks. Sequoyah won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball. After an Indian 3 and out, the Panthers at the 10:16 mark in the first quarter scored on a Jordan Jones TD reception. The kick was good and Stigler had the lead, 7-0. At the 6:39 mark, the Panthers' Tanner Mobley had a 25 yard touchdown reception and the lead was upped to 14-0. A Sequoyah Fumble on the kickoff lead to a Will Rose touchdown reception by quarterback, Mckade Peery. After a Stigler interception, the Sequoyah defense stopped the Panther offense at the Sequoyah 4 yard line.
In the second quarter, Stigler intercepted the ball and two plays later scored to increase Stigler's lead, 27-0. Quin Robbins knocked the ball away on a fake extra point attempt. Stigler would go on to score three more touchdowns in the half. 47-0 Stigler.
The Sequoyah Offense was shut down due to six turnovers and to injuries to Echota Hummingbird. Hummingbird would continue to battle throughout the game. Both teams dealt with slick conditions in the second half. Stigler would score on its first possession but punted on its second. At the end of the third quarter, Stigler returned a Sequoyah interception 70 yards for a touchdown to go up 61-0.
Sequoyah finally got going on runs by Eli Hammer and Hummingbird. With the ball on the Stigler 11 yard line, Hummingbird scored to put Sequoyah on the scoreboard, 61-6. The end of the scoring came with a Stigler Kickoff return for a touchdown for the final score, 67-6.
How will injuries to Hummingbird and Hammer affect future play of Sequoyah?
"We're banged up. The wear and tear of the football season. It's his ankle. He's been dealing with it all year. He was hit in the knee early in the game, but his ankle got twisted. We iced it up at the half." Sequoyah Coach Chad Hendricks acknowledged Echota Hummingbird's injuries.
"He has strength in his shoulder. Seems to be fine. I think it'll be alright. Good thing we have the bye week." Coach Hendricks said of Eli Hammer's shoulder injury.
"We have to get better. We need to put four quarters together the best we can. That's our goal." Coach Hendricks concluded.
Sequoyah's next game will be on the road to Checotah on Oct. 29.
